The school changed the child from dress to jeans | Houston News





The 6-year-old went to school in a dress and came home in jeans because the school said she didn’t sit properly and her underwear could be seen.

HOUSTON Restless and upset are just two words to describe the parents of a 6-year-old girl who said she was forced to change her dress at school. Jonathan Alexander said his daughter loves to put on dresses and wears them to school almost every day, but now the girl is embarrassed after an incident which allegedly took place at Clear Lake City Elementary School. Jonathan and his wife Kristie said a teacher’s aide told their daughter about the dresses she wore to school. Their daughter continued to wear dresses and a few days later, after going to school in a dress, the 6-year-old came home in jeans. The first thing I asked was, did you have an accident? No Madam. Ok, why did you change your clothes? The teacher made me change my clothes because I was running around or playing and not sitting properly,” Kristie said of the conversation she had with her daughter. Johnathan and Kristie said the next day their daughter’s teacher messaged them through an app used for parent-teacher communication. The message said, in part, that “…she was trying to maintain the dignity of the students.” Jonathan said he thought there was nothing wrong with the way his daughter wore dresses. He said all they tell him and his wife is that she doesn’t sit properly on the chair and you can see her underwear because the shorts under her dress was too loose. Since the beginning of the year, my daughter has been wearing dresses. She wears shorts or tights or something under the dress,” he said. I don’t think a 6 year old looks at another 6 year old like that. Clear Creek CIO sent on the following statement: CCISD is unable to comment on student affairs, however, the district will continue to reinforce the dress code policy at Clear Creek ISD with staff, paraprofessionals, and substitute teachers. Jonathan and his wife said this is their daughter’s first year of elementary school in Clear Lake City and, for now, they plan to keep her there. Zack Tawatari on social media: Facebook | Twitter | instagram

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.khou.com/article/news/local/girl-wears-dress-to-school/285-9271430f-7e47-4627-89f7-29e22cbd16b3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos