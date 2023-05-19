Top Fashion Stories of the Week: May 19

This week the fashion industry closed some chapters and started writing new ones. Among them, Rhuigi Villaseor has left his role as creative director of Bally, after 14 months at the helm of the brand, and Tom Ford, who left his eponymous label in April, announced his intention to create a black comedy film, in his first post-release interview.

Meanwhile, on the awards front, the Lagos Space Program won the coveted International Woolmark Prize; the CFDA/vogue The Fashion Fund finalists have been announced and LABRUM designer Foday Dumbuya has been awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design. For everyone, the future looks bright.

Rhuigi Villaseor has left Bally after just over a year





After just over a year at the helm of Swiss brands, Rhuigi Villaseoris is stepping down as creative director at Bally, in what is being called a joint and mutual decision, according toWWD.

The designer only claimed the brand’s first creative seat in January last year, marking one of the shortest stints for a creative director in fashion history. , energy and creativity have helped propel Bally into the limelight, further rejuvenating the brand’s 170-year-old heritage through a modern, glamorous lens. I wish her all the best in the next chapter of her creative journey.

Villaseor added: “My experience at Bally has been an incredible honour. I wish the brand nothing but the best in all of its future endeavours, and look forward to enjoying its next creative chapter.

The Ballys design studio will take creative control of the brand’s future collections, until a new creative director is appointed. Bally will present a mixed Spring/Summer 2024 collection in Milan in September.

Lagos Space Program Won 2023 International Woolmark Prize





The Lagos space program, led by Adeju Thompson, won the coveted International Woolmark 2023 Prize on Monday, winning the designer a cash prize of A$200,000 (or US$134,000), stocking opportunities at major retailers and business mentorship.

The Nigerian designer, who was crowned this year’s winner at the Petit Palais in Paris, was chosen from a group of eight finalists, including Rhude (USA), Maxxij (South Korea), Bluemarble (France), Robyn Lynch ( Ireland), Marco Rambaldi (Italy) and Paolina Russo (United Kingdom). Each designer was asked to design six merino wool silhouettes as part of their Fall 2023 collection or for a standalone line highlighting the innate versatility, innovative nature and eco-friendly credentials of merino wool.

Their work was judged by a panel of experts, which included Alaas creative director Pieter Mulier, Zegnas creative director Alessandro Sartori, Marnis creative director Francesco Risso, shoe designer Salehe Bembury, photographer Tyler Mitchell and Browns general manager Elizabeth von der Goltz.

CFDA 2023/vogue The Fashion Fund finalists have been announced





The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) andvogueannounced on Wednesday the ten finalists of the CFDA 2023/vogueFashion Fund, an award created following the events of 9/11 to help establish the next generation of American designers.

2023 finalists include Angelo Fabricio Urrutia of 4SDESIGNS, Colin LoCascio, Rachel Scott of DIOTIMA, Kim Shui, Melitta Baumeister, Sami Miro of Sami Miro Vintage, Fletcher Kasell and Tanner Richie of Tanner Fletcher, Everard Best and Tla DAmore of WHO DECIDES WARet Henry Zankov from ZANKOV.

This year, the program will return to its regular lineup, awarding one winner a $300,000 cash prize and two runners-up a $100,000 prize, while providing all finalists with meaningful business mentorship. The competition aspect of the funds was discontinued due to the pandemic in 2021 and 2022, during which cash prizes were awarded to all finalists.

Tom Ford said he wanted to do a dark comedy movie in his first post-release interview





After 35 years in fashion and beauty, Tom Ford has sold his namesake company to Este Lauder Companies for a whopping US$2.8 billion. Two days before the brand’s official transfer in April, the designer unveiled his latest women’s collection under his eponymous label with ease. And according to a new interview withAir mail, Ford is not looking back. Instead, he has his eyes set on making a dark comedy movie after a well-deserved break.

What I need to do now is take a nap, he told the outlet. My father died during covidand Richard [Buckley, Fords husband and partner of 35 years] deceased. My very first boyfriend, Ian Falconer, passed away about three weeks ago. I sold my business. We have moved. I need a few months to digest everything that happened and start writing.

Once his rest is over, however, hell begins to write his dark comedy. Of his selection of genres, he explains, This is what life is. It’s a dark, dark comedy. Life is so painful, yet so absurd. I think if you don’t approach it from a certain comedic point of view, it can kill you, your life.

This decision will mark the return of Ford to the cinema, after his first two films,A single manAndnocturnal animalsreleased in 2009 and 2016 respectively. These projects, he says, were the most fun [he’s] never had in [his] life.

Valentino has announced its return to Milan Men’s Fashion Week in June





After three years of shows with a mixed format, Valentino will officially return to Milan Men’s Fashion Week in June to present a show specific to men.

The show, titled Valentino The Narratives, will take place on June 16 at 2:00 p.m. CET at the Universit degli Studi di Milano Statale. The event will mark the start of Milan Men’s Fashion Week, which is set to run until June 20.

Valentino The Narratives will be broadcast live on Valentino websiteand via the corporate accounts of the Houses. Notably, university students will be able to see the show on campus, as creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli seeks to make the label increasingly inclusive for a younger demographic.

LABRUM won the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design 2023





LABRUM designer Foday Dumbuya received the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at the 180 Studios in London on Thursday. For the first time, His Majesty King Charles III presents the prize, celebrating the innovator of English fashion.

In his acceptance speech, Dumbuya said, “I grew up in Sierra Leone, my deep love and appreciation for my country’s rich and vibrant culture inspired me to create LABRUM. I saw how fashion can be a powerful tool for self-expression, cultural identity and economic growth. With this in mind, I set out to create pieces that not only look beautiful, but also strengthen local communities while preserving culture.

Jackson Wang starred in Louis Vuitton’s latest “Horizons Never End” campaign





Hong Kong rapper Jackson Wang has become the latest face of Louis Vuitton this week, featured in the French Maison’s new “Horizons Never End” travel campaign.

Wearable imagery, shot by fashion photographer and filmmaker Glen Luchford, highlights the brand’s latest travel gear, designed by Marc Newson. Wang, who joined the Maison as a brand ambassador in January, appears alongside logo-laden luggage during a trip to Paris.

See the full campaign here.

Raf Simons’ Christian Dior Legacy Will Be Immortalized In New Assouline Book





Assouline has pulled back the curtain on a new fashion book highlighting Raf Simons’ influential reign at Dior, titled Dior by Raf Simons.

The 344-page book includes 225 illustrations and photographs (many taken by Laziz Hamani), documenting the visionary’s seminal works from Fall/Winter 2012 through Fall/Winter 2015. The book focuses on essential collections from Simons, including his first range for the brand. , while legendary fashion writer Tim Blanks offers in-depth reviews of the designer’s work at the House.

Dior by Raf Simonsis now available for purchase via Assoulines website for $195.