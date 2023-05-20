Australian Fashion Week Celebrates Designs From Next Gen Winners





It’s often described as an unforgiving world, but when First Nations designer Liandra Gaykamangu settled down to watch her clothes being modeled at Australian Fashion Week in Sydney, she felt energized. She was one of four emerging designers honored to showcase their work as part of the Next Gen award. The prize, judged by fashion heavyweights including Vogue China editor Margaret Zhang and Australian designer Bianca Spender, is valued at more than $100,000. First Nations designer Liandra Gaykamangu was one of four winners of the Next Gen award. ( ) He helped launch the careers of now well-known labels including Anna Quan, BEC + BRIDGE and sass & bide. “It’s really an opportunity for me to be considered as a future Australian designer,” Ms Gaykamangu said. Originally from East Arnhem Land, the Yolngu woman and former teacher from Western Sydney launched her swimwear brand in 2018. MsGaykamangu’s designs embrace his indigenous culture. ( ) This year, its collection included ready-to-wear resortwear like dresses and pants that continues to follow the brand’s mantra of “presenting a slice of culture, which took tens of thousands of years to unfold. manufacture”. “I’ve seen a real change over the past two years with what the industry is focusing on,” she said. “And how they seek to embrace inclusivity and diversity and all the multidimensional versions of what those words really encompass. “I can’t wait for the brand to be introduced to everyone here and say, ‘we’re here and we’re ready to be seen, heard and worn’.” Model Cindy Rostron was discovered at a remote fashion show in 2021. ( ) The attention paid to new designers has not been lost on the models. West Arnhem Land teenager Cindy Rostron has been struggling with a similar rise to stardom. After being discovered at a remote fashion show in 2021, she was splashed on the cover of Vogue just 12 months later. She walked in nine shows during Australian Fashion Week 2023, including for Next Gen winner Cameron Hill. “It means a lot to me, to my people and to my family,” Ms Rostron said. Ms. Rostron walked in nine shows during this year’s fashion week. ( ) As fashion week transformed the interior of Sydney’s Carriageworks, the surrounding streets became a runway in their own right with plenty of poses for photographers and style bloggers. “It was so much fun,” model Abigail O’Neill said. Ms O’Neill and her friend Stephanie Carta have been attending fashion week for decades and say they are delighted to see the shift towards inclusion and diversity. “That’s what we’re here for. Because I’m turning 50 next year, I have three adult children and a grandchild,” Ms O’Neill said. Friends Stephanie Carta, left, and Abigail O’Neill have been attending fashion week for decades. ( ) “The range of diversity is no longer symbolic,” added Ms Carta, who attended her first fashion week in Sydney 20 years ago. Sydney model Elliot Cowen is a strong supporter of change. The streets around the official show were awash in color. ( ) But just like fashion, he says there are still limits to be pushed. “I definitely see him in Sydney, which is great, but I think we can push him further.”

