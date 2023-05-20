These Skim Dress Dupes Are So Good You’ll Do A Double Take





If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There's no doubt that Skims has seriously changed the game when it comes to loungewear, matching sets and shapewear. Most Skims dresses will set you back around $70, which isn't a terrible price. But sometimes you just want to buy something you can relax in that won't cost more than $100. Whatever you decided to do was about presenting options. That's why we've rounded up the 10 best Skims dupe dresses you can buy online right now. Skims offers a mix of strappy dresses, cotton lounge dresses, ankle-length dresses and dresses that float just below your butt. Personally, I like to sleep in comfortable robes because they tend to be loose fitting and I don't have to worry about arm lengths being too short (since I was 59). A nightgown is basically the closest thing to actually being naked while you sleep, and that extra piece of clothing makes all the difference to a comfortable nap if you ask me. So, without further ado, here are the 10 best dressed Skim dupes available right now. Women's Ribbed Tank Dress How perfect is this nude shade? It's straight out of a Skims lookbook but it's only $20. L Everywhere sculpting dress This sculpting dress hugs your curves in all the right places. You can dress it up with strappy heels or make it look edgy by pairing it with your favorite combat boots. It is available in six different shades. Women's Sleeveless Bodycon Dress It's an almost perfect dupe for the sweet Skims mini dress. This Target version is only $12. Sleeveless Rib-Knit Side-Pull Dress for Women This dress is so similar to the Skims tank dress, and you can buy it in six different shades. Women's Lace-Up Sleeveless Satin Bodycon Dress Bodycon dresses give me life, so let this spaghetti strap style revive you, my friends. It's even available in a tiger print if you're feeling ~wild~. Women's Short Sleeve Cutout Mesh Dress The twisted knot detail of this dress gives it just the right amount of daring. Plus, you won't feel too exposed since its longer cut. Sleeveless Ruched Ponte Dress for Women The ruched details on the side panels of this dress give it a figure-hugging look and a more fitted feel. Take this dress in pink, black or white. Convertible Strap Modern Midi Dress Change the straps of a classic camisole to a criss-cross situation for more personality. Choose this dress in four different shades. Long tank top dress in Tencel jersey This maxi dress is so similar to Skims soft sleeveless maxi dress and even has an extra slip for extra movement. Women's Short Sleeve Ruched Bodycon Midi Dress This short-sleeved dress with gathered sides is perfect for running errands in sneakers or heading out to your favorite local tavern for a date. Dress it up with gold jewelry or make it more casual by tossing your hair in a clip with minimal accessories.

