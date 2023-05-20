Rumpl’s outdoor blankets will keep you warm anywhere, and they’re 25% off





This content was produced in partnership with Rumpl. Besides bundling up in warm clothes and jackets, the best way to warm up your body is to cover yourself with a cozy blanket. But not all blankets are created equal and, more importantly, not all blankets are meant for outdoor use. Why is this important? Because if you’re going on an adventure, whether it’s exploring a national park, camping in the wilderness, or just taking a road trip, you’ll need coverage that can withstand the conditions. Rumpl has covers you can use anywhere, and they mean everywhere. They’re weatherproof, durable, and super comfortable with soft materials that feel great to the touch, but they’re also lightweight and packable, perfect for tossing in your day pack or hiking packs. Right now, Rumpl is running a 25% offer sitewide, which includes free shipping. This means you can enter the original puff blanket for $94, normally $125. Or, the magnificent original puff blanket for $94, normally $125. Of course, these are just a few of the wonderful covers everywhere from Rumpl, and you should definitely take a look for yourself to see what’s available. Hurry though, the event will only be available until May 30. Why you should buy a Rumpl for your next outdoor adventure Great for the beach, great in the dirt, exceptional at keeping you warm, these are no ordinary blankets. A Rumpl is made with recycled materials and designed to be weatherproof and durable, safe for use virtually anywhere. The 100% recycled 30D polyester ripstop outer fabric resists rips, tears and rips and provides ample protection from the elements. In addition, the insulation is warm, comfortable and protective for your body. But even so, each Rumpl is still incredibly portable and lightweight, just what you’d want on an outdoor hike, trail or off-trail. Everything you put in your bag should be calculated and should not weigh you down. A Rumpl blanket will never do that. They even come packaged in a small bag, so they’re easy to fold up and put away when you’re done and ready to move on. Water resistant, durable and comfortable, they also feature a host of beautiful designs and unique artwork. Rumpl artists also collaborate on a bunch of other gear, such as towels, blankets, rugs everywhere and more. So you have the opportunity to grab the matching gear to start a collection of outdoor accessories for you and your loved ones. From May 19 through May 30, you can enjoy 25% off sitewide at Rumpl, including all of its outdoor blankets. Now’s the perfect time to grab them so you’ll be all set for your next outdoor adventure when the time comes! If you’re not a big hiker, don’t overlook the covers. You don’t even have to take crazy trips to enjoy them, they would make great blankets for movie nights or date nights in the garden!





















