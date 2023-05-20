Lephante, LA’s coastal Italian restaurant, is coming to Scottsdale Fashion Square





The first restaurant to be part of the South Wing redevelopment of Scottdale Fashion Squares has been announced. elephanta Mediterranean-inspired restaurant, is about to open its first dining room outside of Los Angeles. We are thrilled to bring lephante to Scottsdale, a city that boasts beautiful scenery and a thriving culinary scene,” said Nick Mathers, Founder of Wish You Were Here Group, in a press release. His group is behind lephante and other restaurants and bars, such as West Hollywood’s Eveleigh restaurant, New York’s all-day cafes Little Ruby’s and the tiki-inspired Belles Beach House. in Venice, California, which is also coming soon to Las Vegas. Click to enlarge Fresh pasta is on the menu at lephante, an Italian-inspired coastal restaurant. elephant This year we are celebrating five years since lephante opened in Santa Monica,” he said in the release, “so we think this is the perfect evolution of our brand. What is on the menu? The new location of elephant will lean on his existing menu, which features whipped eggplant dip, wood-fired pizzas and fresh pasta. Additions will include a new grill section featuring premium meats, seafood and heartier family fare. Craft cocktails and a selection of over 1,200 wine labels will be available. They can be sipped in the 12,000 square foot restaurant which will contain a cocktail bar, a feature exclusive to the Scottsdale location. Click to enlarge lephante is one of five restaurants added to Scottsdale Fashion Square as part of the mall’s South Wing redevelopment. macerich An oasis in the jungle in Scottsdale The windy, seaside Elephant’s Scottsdale location will take some design cues from its new desert home. The space will exude the vibe of a jungle oasis, characterized by towering cacti, lush flowers, natural travertine floors and bespoke furnishings, according to the release. lephante will also feature a lavish indoor-outdoor space. Unique, high-end experiential restaurant concepts like lephante are what make Scottsdale Fashion Square a luxury destination, said Doug Healey, senior executive vice president of leasing for malls parent company Macerich, in the communicated. The Malls South Wing, anchored by Nordstrom, becomes a luxury wing-like glow. The renovation is expected to be completed in early 2024. In addition to new flooring and furnishings inside, updates will be made to the exterior. Among them is a revitalized entry point with valet parking and up to five restaurants, including lephante. The opening date of lephante has not yet been announced.

