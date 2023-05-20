Fashion
Chrishell Stause wore $530 dress in her closet to G Flip wedding
Live in the moment! Chrishell Stause was all about keeping her marriage to Return G unconventional and even opted for an affordable dress.
I was going to an event, and [designer Gemeli Power] gave me two versions of the dress, and one was hanging in my closet, because I didn’t end up using it, said Stause, 41 fashionista in an interview published on Friday, May 19. I wanted to give it back to her, and she said, Keep it. I think she was surprised that I ended up wearing it. I think she was really happy about it. It was a fun Vegas dress to get married. Looks like I planned this, but I actually had it in my closet.
THE sell sunset The star shared that she felt really confident in the fitted $530 white dress, adding that the ensemble had a special element because of her love of power. It’s actually a bit iridescent, she explained. I love her because she’s an Australian designer who is the sweetest person.
Stause and G Flip, 29, revealed earlier this month that they secretly tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony after nearly a year of dating.
Love doesn’t always go to plan Sometimes is infinitely better, Stause wrote via Instagram on May 10, alongside a montage of moments throughout her relationship with the Drummers.
At the end of the clip which featured G Flips new single, Be Your Man Stause included a photo of the duo celebrating in a wedding chapel after saying yes. The couple who confirmed their romance in May 2022 during the season 5 reunion episode ofsell sunset shared a passionate kiss in the middle of the aisle covered in rose petals.
The Kentucky native later opened up about the low-key nuptials, telling entertainment tonight that she and her partner wanted to do something non-traditional and out of the spotlight.
It was good to keep things private and to ourselves so we could really enjoy it, she explained. Then, once we felt ready to share, now it’s exciting because we start living again. So that’s nice.
When asked when, exactly, she and the Australian native got married, Stause noted that it was a while ago, but he’s keeping some details private.
It really meant a lot to us. And it was the best day ever, she continued. I just feel like some of these things you don’t want to hear people’s opinions on. It was perfect. It was amazing.
The reality star credited Season 6 of her Netflix hit, which started airing on Friday, for the inspiration behind her wedding announcement, sharing that viewers won’t see many of us in the final cut. .
I think it was the right time for us so you can watch [the show] through the right lens of, It’s not a fling, it’s something really meaningful, she said. I really wanted to validate our love and really feel like we’re letting people know that it’s, you know, it’s not something stupid, [or that] We’re just having fun. We have big plans for each other. And I think that’s something that, on the scale of today’s world, that’s something that I was happy to share, and that’s something that I’m really proud of.
