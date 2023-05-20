Garage sales in the Waterville sector, Friday May 19 and Saturday May 20





#1 LIBRARY BOOK SALE sponsored by the Friends of the Waterville Library with proceeds going to the Waterville Library. Wide assortment of fiction, non-fiction and children’s books (all in excellent condition); New for 2023 Puzzles, Puzzles, Puzzles. Saturday, May 20 8 a.m. 4 p.m., 503 Marian Street, Waterville (Garage Langeruds). Voluntary donation for all items. #2 If you’re a gamer, childcare provider, or have preschoolers, this sale is for you! Plus size 22/24 clothing including Lane Bryant and Lula Roe brands, preschool curriculum, toys, Nugget sofas, preschool chairs, X Box, Play Station Plus, Nintendo, Super Nintendo, Play Station video games. Movies, books, instant pot, air fryer, bread maker, fridge, collectible Avon plates, glassware, etc. LocationLittle Wonders Childcare, 115 Lake St. W., Waterville. Open Friday May 19 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday May 20 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. #3 Plant and Garage Sale Perennials, hostas, daisies, succulents, daylilies, many more PLUS jams, jellies, pickles and relishes. 619 Lake St. W. Waterville. Friday May 19, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday May 20, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. #4 Furniture, Tableware, Miscellaneous. 17009 Dickenson Lane Waterville, Friday May 19 8 a.m. 4 p.m. & Saturday May 20 8 a.m. 1 p.m. #5 Moving Sale Household items, home decor, rugs, wooden bar stools, garden tiller, weed trimmer, edger, wheelbarrow, outdoor tools and tools too numerous to mention. Car seat, toddler boy clothes/shoes, men’s and women’s clothes/shoes, lots of miscellaneous. 708 Tetonka View Drive, Waterville; Friday May 19 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday May 20 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. #6 Multi-Family Pampered Chef, Holiday Dcor, Halloween Dcor, Mens Clothes XL-3X, Womens XL-3X (name brand), Fishing Misc., Trolling Motor, Rollerblades, Pots, Pans, Ustensils, Suitcases, Some Infant-2TClothes , & shoes, toys, outdoor decorations, 45 RCA flat screen TV, coolers, much more! 527 Division Street, Waterville. Friday, May 19, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. #7 L and XL men’s shirts, some women’s clothing, ShopVac, chainsaw, croquet set, camp and stadium chairs, 24 flat screen TV’s, games. 8 a.m. 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 415 Lind Street West, Waterville. #8 Plant/Craft Sale 15 different perennials, hostas, many varieties, strawberry/raspberry plants, happy bulbs, peony tubers, succulents, tomato cages, jams and jellies, tea towels, scrubs, American doll clothes Girl, and much more! 43950 66th St., Waterville, 4 miles west of Waterville on Hwy 60. Watch for signs. Saturday, May 20 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. #9 Multi-family garage sale, Dewalt Sawzall, Dewalt tool bag, children’s life jackets, small kitchen appliances, cooler, blood pressure kit, designer clothes for men and women (Lululemon, Patagonia, Free People, North Face , etc.), Bedding Books, Toys, Vintage Items, Beer Glasses, Longaberger Baskets, Rae Dunn Items, Petrified Rocks, Indian Ax Head, lots and lots of miscellaneous. Jim and Becky Taylor, 211 S. Mill Street, Waterville. Friday, May 19, 4 p.m. 6 p.m. and Saturday, May 20, 8 a.m. – ?? #10 Costumes, blankets, dishes, clothes for all ages, lots of shoes, kids scooters, kids bikes with training wheels, stuffed animals, kids toys (boys and girls), kids stunt play set , various handbags, housewares, home decor , winter jackets, backpacks, outdoor patio mats. 51091 State Highway 13, Waterville. Friday, May 19, 4 p.m. – ?, Saturday, May 20, 8 a.m. – ?, Sunday, May 21, 8 a.m. – ?. #11 Bargain Hunters Garage Sale We’ve got plenty of classy shit for all ages! Collectible Barbies, Soccer/Basketball Cards, Sports Equipment, Home Decor and more. 410 Hazen Street, Waterville. Fri., Sat. and Sun. May 19,20,21 8am-4pm

