High Fashion of Chinatown Seniors Book Highlights – NBC Bay Area

San Francisco’s Chinatown has a certain style. But beyond its Asian-inspired architecture and restaurants, lies another unique source of hipness, its fashionably decked seniors.

Tiger print pants combined with a lilac-colored sweater. A fur cap overcoming layers of prints and solids. The striking fashion sense of the neighborhoods caught the eye of Valerie Luu as she strolled around the neighborhood.

We wanted to understand where did they get their clothes and how did they put together these awesome outfits,” Luu said, wearing a bright lemon top with rubber shoes to match.

Luus’ interest in the fashion sense of senior areas quickly evolved beyond mere curiosity. She and photographer Andria Lo began visiting Chinatown to track down elders in the area, stopping them to ask about their stories and asking them to take a photo.

Our success rate is 10%, laughs Luu, who is of Vietnamese origin and only knew a few words of Chinese. “Most people will say thank you, which means no thank you.

Armed with a limited Chinese vocabulary that included the phrases nice hat, hello, and I like your outfit, Luu applied a time-more-tenacity-more-frequency strategy to eventually persuade enough seniors to open a brief window into their lives and their sense of fashion. . Building on their growing success in San Francisco, couples Luu and Lo have expanded their cultural gatherings to Chinatowns in Oakland, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Vancouver.

From there, we rotated monthly for the next seven years, and eventually turned the collection into a book,” Luu said.





Joe Rosato Jr./NBC Bay Area Valerie Luu, along with photographer Andria Lo, created the book Chinatown Pretty by photographing the fashions of older people in Chinatowns across the United States and Canada.

The book the couple created is called Chinatown Pretty, published by Chronicle Books. It’s a collection of senior fashion photos mixed with a bit of wisdom and tales from some of the country’s most culturally dense neighborhoods.

I think what captivates us at first is their style, Luu explained. From there, we try to find out more about what they did before retiring, why they immigrated here, and how they lived in these urban centers.

Fashion turned out to be the gateway to a deeper dive into Chinatown culture, addressing issues of immigration, isolation, aging and relocation. Luu learned that many older women in Chinatown had worked in sewing factories in China before immigrating to the United States. She discovered that some of their outfits had been refashioned from clothes they had made during their days of professional tailoring. in a foreign country.

Among the book stories that emerged from the chance encounters was a profile of Estelle Kelley, who was born in San Francisco’s Chinatown, moved to China and returned soon after to Oaklands Chinatown where she was raised in foster homes. Kelly then worked as a dancer at San Francisco’s legendary Forbidden City nightclub and cabaret. She died shortly after the books were released.

She’s been in show business all her life, Kelly’s granddaughter Kelsi Seid said. Knowing that people were still talking about her and still talking about her, I know that was so important to her.

Luu walked through San Francisco’s Portsmouth Square where a group of Chinese seniors were hovering around a picnic table engaged in an intense game of cards. Luu pointed out that women wearing bucket hats were a popular accessory among older people in the neighborhood and men dressed in tidy members-only jackets paired with khaki pants.

Luu said that of all the Chinatowns depicted in the book, San Francisco seemed the most fashionable because the city’s fussy weather requires multiple layers, creating the opportunity to wear fancier ensembles.

Luu paused, speechless, as an elderly woman strolled through Grant crowned with a large fur hat. Luu used one of his rare Chinese compliments to stop the woman and pepper her with flattery and questions, which the woman’s friend translated:

Wow! It’s a bold hat.

The colors you have are very good.

Purchases? What are you going to buy?

The encounter was a brief glimpse behind the curtain of Luus’ natural curiosity and respect for the elderly in the area. It could also be that their stories strike a chord with Luu, whose own parents came to the United States as refugees from Vietnam, giving him an appreciation for the international wanderer.

Part of the reason we started this is because we see our grandparents in these people we see on the street, she said.

Chinatown Pretty was originally released in 2020 during the global pandemic lockdown and at a time when a spate of attacks on elderly Asians left the elderly in Chinatown more isolated than ever. The spirit of books seems a balm for dark times.

Sometimes they feel lonely, said Cathie Lam of the Chinatown Community Development Center when describing the older people featured in the book. I think it really sets them off.

Luu hopes the book will remind people to be mindful of who they share a strip of asphalt with and to care about older people who bring generational color to a neighborhood.

Elderly people have a lot of wisdom to pass on, Luu said. So we try to combine the wisdom of fashion with the wisdom of life.