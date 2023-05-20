My Dress-Up Darling’s Marin Brings Shizuku to Life in Magical Cosplay





My darling dressing inspired another meta-cosplay of a cosplay.

Created and uploaded to Reddit by JinxTheFunHouse, the Shizuku-tan cosplay accurately recreates the fictional video game character's maid costume and floral tights. My dressing is a story about making cosplay. The dark purple haired beauty serves as the inspiration for protagonist Marin Kitagawa's first attempt at costume design.

Of course, JinxTheFunHouse isn’t the only high-profile cosplayer who has attempted to create meta-cosplays for the nominated anime; notably, fellow Reddit user Sakura Kitsune posted her rendition of Shizuku-tan on the website, explaining in the comments that “cosplaying a cosplayer is totally my thing”. Another costumer has posted great photos of his take on another of Kitagawa’s cosplays – Black Lobelia, one of the main antagonists of Flower Princess Blaze!!a fictional spectacle in the world of My darling dressing which draws inspiration from the Magical Girl anime subgenre. Also, some cosplayers like to bring Kitagawa to life. For example, Nymphahri showed off her passionate and kind high school student cosplay; the poses and facial expressions that the My darling dressing fan hit in the photo go a long way in embodying Kitagawa’s energetic and fun personality. RELATED: My Dress-Up Darling Fan Brings Marin to Life in Perfectly Executed Cosplay About Shinichi Fukuda’s My Dress-Up Darling Ongoing by Shinichi Fukuda My darling dressing The manga, which is nearing the milestone of 10 million copies sold worldwide, first appeared in Square Enix’s Young Gangan in January 2018. So far, it has produced 12 volumes of content. The plot focuses on Kitagawa, a genki-like girl and avid high school student who dreams of becoming a popular cosplayer, and Wakana Gojo, her shy classmate with amazing sewing skills due to her secret hobby of making Hina dolls. My darling dressing received praise from fans for breaking gender norms. The anime adaptation from CloverWorks debuted in January 2022. It quickly became one of the major hits of this anime season and was greenlit for a second season. The show even received nominations at the 2023 Crunchyroll Anime Awards in several categories, including Best Character Design and Best New Series. Kitagawa herself was nominated for Best Main Character, losing to Attack on Titan: The Final SeasonIt’s Eren Jaeger. Keisuke Shinohara, the anime’s director, recently explained why he thinks Kitagawa is such a pop character. “She has respect for herself, as well as for others, which makes her likable. Marin isn’t afraid to speak her mind,” he said. Square Enix distributes Fukuda’s manga in North America, and CloverWorks My darling anime dress up is available to stream on Crunchyroll. Source: Reddit

