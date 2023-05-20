CFDA and Vogue name Fashion Fund 2023 finalists





The ten finalists of the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund 2023 Photo courtesy of CFDA While diplomas abound in New York, the class of 2023 from the CFDA/vogue Fashion Fund is just getting started. The ten finalists include Angelo Fabricio Urrutia of 4SDESIGNS; Colin LoCascio by Colin Locascio, Rachel Scott by Diotima, Kim Shui by Kim Shui, Kozaburo Akasaka by Kozaburo, Melitta Baumeister by Melitta Baumeister, Sami Miro by Sami Miro Vintage, Fletcher Kasell and Tanner Richie by Tanner Fletcher, Everard Best and Tla D’ Amore from Who Decides War and Henry Zankov from Zankov. This year marks the return of the program to its original format, which names one grand prize winner and two runners-up. The winner will take home $300,000 and the other two $100,000 each. The program helps create meaningful business mentorships and a path to success for all finalists. “Each year, I’m amazed at how much talent we have in this country, with designers who are as wildly creative as they are sensitive to today’s world. They are not only imaginative, they also strive to to be thought leaders and community creators, reminding us that fashion can mean something to everyone.I’m thrilled to say that the ten CFDA/vogue Fashion Fund finalists are all of these things and more. Congratulations to our Class of 2023, Anna Wintour, Chief Content Officer, Cond Nast and Global Editorial Director, voguesaid in a statement. It’s so important for the world to see this new generation of American designers, the talent in the United States is unmatched in creativity and diversity and what’s more, truly American the CFDA/vogue fashion fund sheds important and generous light on this, CFDA President Thom Browne said in a statement. Anna Wintour, Thom Browne, Lauren Bush Lauren, David Lauren at the CFDA Thom Browne Event held at … [+] Swan Room at Nine Orchard on February 9, 2023 in New York, New York. (Photo by Aurora Rose/WWD via Getty Images) WWD via Getty Images < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Like many New York businesses, young fashion brands had to close permanently following the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in 2001. vogue created the program in part thanks to former Vogue market editor Meredith Melling, who rallied support for the creators after learning of their post-9/11 struggles that resulted in loss of life and business loss. In 2004, the first CFDA/vogue Fashion Fund was awarded to Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez of Proenza Schouler. Other previous winners and finalists include Christopher John Rogers, Kerby Jean-Raymond, Jonathan Cohen and Emily Bode. The CFDA has many designer support programs, including their annual CFDA Awards, which have … [+] attracted notables such as Gianni Versace, Elton John and Richard Avedon as seen here at the 1993 awards. (Photo by Sonia Moskowitz/IMAGES/Getty Images) Getty Images During the pandemic, an interim program mission was established A Common Thread refocused for a two-year iteration A Common Thread. This will remain integrated to raise both awareness and funds needed for members of the American fashion community who have been impacted by COVID-19. The selection committee brings together bold names from across the fashion industry, including designers, retailers, journalists, talents and business owners. This includes CFDA’s Steven Kolb, vogue staff members Mark Holgate and Chioma Nnadi, Aurora James of Brother Vellies and the Fifteen Percent Pledge, Rool Patel of Saks Fifth Avenue, Eva Chen of Instagram, Sam Lobban of Nordstrom

JWN

, Paloma Elsesser, model and activist, Nick Molnar of Afterpay and The Next generation with Wintour and Browne. This year’s financial support for the program comes from Afterpay, Instagram, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue and vogue.

