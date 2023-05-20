Trans student told to dress like a boy at graduation and sues HS





A trans high school student in southern Mississippi filed a lawsuit Thursday against her school district after officials told her she couldn’t wear a dress for her upcoming graduation ceremony. The 17-year-old, named LB in court documents, was eager to walk across the stage at Harrison Central High School in Biloxi to receive her long-awaited diploma in the presence of friends and family. Several months ago, in anticipation of her graduation, LB and her mother, Samantha Brown, started looking for the perfect outfit for the special teen day. Harrison Central High School in Gulfport, MS (Google ) She ended up buying a white formal dress and dress shoes online for the graduation ceremony, following the HCHS custom of students wearing white for graduation, which she planned to wear under the traditional graduation gown. according to the complaint. Last week, however, LB’s excitement turned to frustration after Principal Kelly Fuller informed her that she would not be allowed to wear the chosen clothes shed. latest news As it happens Get updates on the coronavirus pandemic and other news as they happen with our free email alerts. My graduation is meant to be a time of pride and celebration and school officials want to make it a time of humiliation and shame, she said in a statement. The clothes I have chosen are completely appropriate for the ceremony and the superintendents’ objections are totally unfair to me, my family and all transgender students like me. I have the right to celebrate my graduation as I am, not as someone else wants me to be. When her mother called the school district for clarification, Superintendent Mitchell King told her that LB had to wear pants, socks and shoes like a boy. King, who repeatedly misinterpreted the teenager, cited a written dress code policy requiring girls to wear white dresses and boys to wear black suits, according to the complaint. [ Ted Cruz announces probe into Bud Lights partnership with trans influencer, repeatedly misgenders her ] The teen parents are now suing the school district for an immediate temporary restraining order allowing LB to wear the outfit she chose at the May 20 ceremony. It is deeply offensive that the school would choose to celebrate our daughter and her accomplishments and attempt to ruin her with such discriminatory action, her mother said in a statement. The lawsuit, filed by the American Civil Liberties Union and its Mississippi branch, also names Fuller, King and the school board as defendants. This comes as the state faces a full onslaught on LGBTQ rights. According to the ACLU, Mississippi state lawmakers introduced 25 anti-LGBTQ bills this year only.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nydailynews.com/news/national/ny-mississippi-trans-student-sues-high-school-graduation-dress-20230519-sjucjwbsijhhhacrcqyx4qiswm-story.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos