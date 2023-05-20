



Next game: against Stanford 05/20/2023 | 2:00 p.m. (PT)/5:00 p.m. (ET) Can. 20 (Sat) / 2 p.m. (PT) / 5 p.m. (ET) against. Stanford History PALO ALTO, Calif. The Florida softball team edged LMU, 3-2, in playoff fashion in their first game of the Palo Alto Regional hosted by 9th seed Stanford. UF will face the winner of Stanford and Long Beach State on Saturday, May 20 at 2 p.m. (PT)/5 p.m. ET. The Gators (37-20) rallied in the seventh inning for their sixth win of the season to advance to the winners’ group. Led 2-1 before the last half-inning, Sarah Longley tied the game 2-2 with a first smash on the left field wall. Longley’s seventh home run of the season brought the roster back to the top of the command, which allowed Reagan Walsh to produce a single single from the left side. Christine Waves entered the run for Walsh and was moved to second base after charla echol hit a hard-hit ball to the leg of Lions starter Jenna Perez (13-12). Pal Egan provided the batting heroism that followed as she clipped an RBI single down the middle that scored the game-winning second base run. To start the game, Florida and LMU (27-21) locked themselves in a pitching duel between starters Elizabeth Hightower and Perez for the first four rounds of action. Hightower limited LMU to just a pair of hits through the first four innings, while Perez (13-12) allowed just one through the first three. Florida struck first in the bottom of the fourth inning to take a 1-0 lead. Echols started the frame with an opening march, which was followed by a bunt single pinch of Sam Roe . After a SAC decay by Emilie Wilkie moved the pair to second and third, the Lions erased Echols from third via a defenseman’s pick, but Roe and Kayla Pollard moved to second and third. Kendra Falby led Roe via his second single of the game to score the game’s first run. The hit was Falby’s second of the game, which served as his 21st multi-hit game of the year. LMU immediately tied the score 1-1 in the first half of the 5e inning as Gabby Villa lifted Hightower’s offer over the left field wall to start the inning. The Lions took a 2-1 lead after a defenseman pick and an RBI single to left field by Izzy Jamgotchian. With one out, UF went to the bullpen and brought back Rylee Trlicek (14-5) to limit any further damage as she induces groundouts at first and court. Trlicek didn’t allow a runner to base in the final 2 2/3 innings and struck out four of the eight batters she faced, allowing the Gators to rally and eliminate the Lions. Notable: Florida improved to 51-19 in the NCAA regional round and 101-50 overall in the NCAA tournament.

The Gators win was the sixth of the season. February 18, 2023 UCONN W, 4-3 (7) March 19, 2023 Missouri W, 4-3 (7) April 6, 2023 Auburn W, 3-2(8) April 19, 2023 USF W, 7-3(7) Apr. 28, 2023 – Miss Ole – F, 6-5 (7) May 18, 2023 LMU W, 3-2 (7)

Kendra Falby clinched his team lead 21st multi-hit game of the year in victory over LMU. Falby also stole it 26e base of the season in the bottom of the 6e inning.

Sarah Longley blasted his seventh homer of the season to tie the game 2-2 in the bottom of 7e inning.

Pal Egan landed the game-winning hit in the bottom of 7e inning.

charla echols picked up her 20e multi-hit game of the year after going 2-3 in victory. It is the first time in her career that she has produced 20 or more multi-hit games in one season.

