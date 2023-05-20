Fashion
Transgender girl banned from wearing dress until graduation
A Mississippi school district is being sued after refusing to allow a transgender student to wear a gown and high heels with a cap and gown for her graduation ceremony.
The lawsuit, filed Thursday in federal court, demands that the Harrison County School District allow the 17-year-old, referred to in the lawsuit as ‘LB,’ to wear whatever she wants while graduating. from Harrison Central High School in Gulfport on Saturday, May 20.
Lawyers for LB, the American Civil Liberties Union and the ACLU of Mississippi noted that she had worn dresses to classes and extracurricular events throughout her school career, including to a prom. last year – without any complaints from the administrators.
But on May 9, Kelly Fuller, principal of Harrison Central High School, told LB and her parents that the school would require LB to adhere to standards for the men’s dress code, which includes wearing a white shirt, black slacks and black shoes for graduation, rather than the white dress required of female students.
Fuller says The Associated Press that a call from her superior prompted her dress code decree, Harrison County School District Superintendent Mitchell King, who had requested information about what transgender students wore until graduation .
King allegedly told LB’s mother during a phone call that LB “must wear pants, socks and shoes like a boy,” and misinterpreted LB multiple times throughout the call, according to the trial.
Filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi, the suit seeks an injunction to restrain the school and school district from seeking to enforce the dress code and restrain LB from wearing a dress.
LB’s legal team says dress code based on gender assigned to a person at birth is discriminatory, violating the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause; Title IX, the federal law prohibiting discrimination based on sex in educational settings; and LB’s First Amendment right to free speech.
“LB wishes to wear a dress and heels to peacefully express its gender identity and its social and political views that it is appropriate for transgender students to wear clothing in a manner consistent with their gender identity,” says the trial.
“LB’s expression of his social and political identity and beliefs through his choice of clothing constitutes protected speech and expression under the First Amendment.”
Noting that LB “lived every aspect of her high school career as a girl,” McKenna Raney-Gray, staff attorney for the ACLU of Mississippi, condemned the school’s actions.
“LB should be focused on celebrating this milestone alongside their peers; however, this targeted attack by Harrison County School District leaders seeks to deprive her of her right to celebrate this occasion as herself,” Raney-Gray said in a statement. statement.
“My graduation is meant to be a time of pride and celebration and school officials want to make it a time of humiliation and shame,” LB said in a statement.
“The clothes I have chosen are completely appropriate for the ceremony and the superintendent’s objections are totally unfair to myself, my family and all transgender students like me. I have the right to celebrate my graduation as I am, not as someone else wants me to be.
According to Federal Court records, attorneys for all parties were ordered to report to the office of Magistrate Judge Bradley Rath for a settlement conference.
If the case could not be resolved by then, the parties to the lawsuit would then appear before U.S. District Judge Taylor McNeel, a Donald Trump appointee, for an emergency motion on the restraining order. temporary.
The latest news, according to court records, is that the matter was not resolved at the settlement conference.
A request for comment from the American Civil Liberties Union and the ACLU of Mississippi has not been returned at press time.
The Harrison County School District’s attorney of record, as well as the District School Board, Mitchell and Fuller — who are also named as defendants in the lawsuit — were not immediately available for comment.
