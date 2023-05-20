University of Minnesota Athletics





MINNEAPOLIS–The Minnesota Golden Gophers rallied from a 6-1 deficit to defeat the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 8-7, in walk-off mode on Friday night. Second year in red shirt Georges Klassen went 3.2 innings, striking out three with four hits, four runs (three earned) and five walks. Senior Richie Holetz came on for Klassen in relief, going 5.0 innings, striking out three with three earned runs allowed. Connor Wietgrefe (2-3) pitched a third inning in the ninth and took the win. Brady Counsell delivered a two-run brace late in the ninth inning to give Minnesota its first and only lead at 8-7. With two mens and nobody on, consecutive singles par Weber Neel And Ike Mezzenga prefaced Counsell’s decisive two-point shot. The Gophers got three shots Brett Batman (3 for 5, 2B, 1R) and Weber Neel (3-in-5, 2 RBI) to pace the attack. Counsell (2 for 4, 2 RBI) and Kris Hokenson (2 for 4) also had several hits. HOW DID IT HAPPEN Rutgers scored early in the first inning, earning a brace from Josh Kuroda-Grauer, who then scored on an error. The Gophers responded first, tying the game after a Weber Neel single and a throwing error from RU Bateman’s tackle pitcher. The Scarlet Knights reclaimed the lead with two runs in the third, scoring on an RBI pitch and a sacrifice fly to go up 3-1. They added one each in the fourth and fifth on a wild pitch and a single and an error in the outfield to lead, 5-1. RU added to their lead with a two-out RBI single in the seventh to extend their lead to 6-1. Minnesota fought back in the seventh, getting back-to-back doubles from Larson and Bork to spark the offense and score the second run. Neels hit a two-out, two-run single to bring them both home and cut the lead in half at 6-4. A shot from Chris Britosolo put RU 7-4 in eighth before Jake Perry answered right away with his own two-point shot, reducing it to 7-6. With two downs in the ninth, Neels and Ike Mezzenga singled before Counsell hit a double into the left center spread, tackling the two to win the match. Mezzenga slid in safely, just past the tag on a stint to secure the 8-7 victory. PLAY NOTES The Gophers posted their first walkout victory in Big Ten play since May 7, 2022 against Nebraska (9-8, 12 innings).

Brett Batman posted his 23rd multi-hit outing this season (sixth in a row) and his seventh three-hit outing (third in a row).

Weber Neel had his 10th career multi-hit game and sixth with multiple RBIs (3 for 5, 2 RBIs).

Kyle Bork (1 for 2, double) reached base for the 12th straight game.

Their five-point deficit was the biggest lead Minnesota overcame to win a game this season.

Rutgers stole eight bases, which is a dropped season high for a Minnesota game.

Jake Larson (1 for 2, double) recorded his best fourth hit (4 for 9) in pinch situations this year.

Rutgers was led offensively by Josh Kuroda-Grauer, who went 3-for-5 with a triple and three-pointers.

