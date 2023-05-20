Virginia Baseball | No. 21 Virginia Claims Series in throwback fashion





Atlanta, Ga. No. 21 Virginia (43-11, 18-11 ACC) won its seventh ACC series of the year with a 10-6 win over Georgia Tech (30-24, 12-17 ACC) on Friday, May 19. The Cavaliers won their eighth straight game and third straight series against Georgia Tech. Kyle Teel hit a game-changing home run in the top of the seventh inning as part of a game-changing three-run inning. The second went 4 for 5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs. It was his third effort on four hits of the season. Anthony Stephan, Chris Baker and Henry Godbout each had two RBIs in the contest. Nine different Cavaliers recorded a hit. Relievers Angelo Tonas, Jake Berry and Jay Woolfolk held Georgia Tech’s mighty offense to just one run over the final four innings to seal the win. Tonas was credited with his fourth win after pitching a scoreless sixth inning. Berry struck out four batters in 1.2 innings and Woolfolk landed his eighth save by getting the last four out.

HOW DID IT HAPPEN Georgia Tech hit two of four homers on the night of the first inning to take a 3-0 lead.

UVA responded with three runs in the top of the second inning. Stephan brought home two runs with a single down the middle. UVA tied the game when Casey Saucke scored on a Georgia Tech field error.

The Yellow Jackets scored the next two runs in their next three rounds at the plate, which included a solo home run by Angelo Dispigna in the fifth to make it 6-4.

UVA shot within a run in their sixth half when Ethan Anderson scored on one of Georgia Tech’s two wild pitches in the frame.

The game was tied in the sixth on Jake Gelofs 81st RBI, a single to third base that scored Griff OFerrall from second base.

Teel was the very next batter and cleared the right field wall for a two-run homer, his second of the series and 11th of the season.

It was back to a one-run game in the bottom of the seventh on a solo shot by Stephen Reid, but UVA then scored three insurance runs in the ninth inning on a two-run single RBI by Baker and an RBI double the left field line by Godbout. ADDITIONAL NOTES Gelof tied his own single-season school record with his 81st RBI of the season. He’s five RBIs off the UVA-equivalent career mark of 182 held by Steven Proscia.

Teel became the fourth Cavalier in program history to record a school-best 23 doubles in a season.

Virginias 43 wins are the most in a season since 2017. FOLLOWING The regular season ends Saturday with the series finale against Georgia Tech. The Cavaliers will have RHP Brian Edgington on the mound and he will be opposed by RHP Jackson Finley. The first pitch is scheduled for noon.

