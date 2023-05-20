Julia Schlaepfer Toned Abs and Legs in Nude Dress in IG Photos





Julia Schlaepfer posted photos on Instagram wearing a nude dress and bra top that showed off her toned legs and abs.

The actress has gained a large following after starring in Yellowstone prequel, 1923.



Julia actually trained as a ballerina before becoming an actress. Like the first season of 1923the prequel to a hit TV series Yellowstone, has come to an end, there is a lot of attention on the star of the series, Julia Schlaepfer. And it’s not hard to imagine why. The actress crushed it on and off screen. Case in point: To celebrate the end of Season 1, Julia wore a nude dress to the first finale and that’s, well, that’s it. The 28-year-old actress showed off several snaps of her dress on Instagram, and it’s a total work of art. There’s a photo of Julia showing off her toned abs in the sparkly bra top, which was connected to the sparkly sheer skirt, layered over black briefs that showed off her toned legs. She paired the look with wedge heels and tousled hair for an overall effect that is totally *chefs kiss*. “@1923official Finale Screening”, she captioned his post. And of course, people were all over the comments. So well ! You are amazing in 1923, one person wrote. Is it the 4th of July because you are fireworks, another joked. So what does Julia do to look so strong? Well, she hasn’t shared a ton of her current health and wellness routines, but her Instagram does provide some insight. To begin with, she seems to like riding horses, a sport that requires serious core, thigh and booty strength. It also helps that she She also likes going out, running on the beach with her friends and 1923 co-stars Michelle Randolph and Aminah Nieves. here is the proof: Note: Julia has a fairly serious training in ballet. She danced with the Pacific Northwest Ballet and planned to become a ballerina until a series of injuries during her freshman year of high school changed her plans, according to the NBC affiliate. King 5. Julia also had to work hard to prepare for 1923. She said Deadline that she went through Cowboy Camp with her co-star Brandon Sklenar. We had a month or two before we had to fly to Africa with the crew. So we stayed in Montana, just the two of us, and we would go to the ranch every morning and ride alone, she said. Then get married for lunch and go swim practice [for the capsized tugboat scenes]. It was like summer camp, honestly. This content is imported from the survey. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. For my part, I can’t wait to see what happens in 1923 season 2! You’re crushing it, Julia! Korin Miller is a freelance writer specializing in general wellness, health and sex, and lifestyle trends, with work appearing in Mens Health, Womens Health, Self, Glamour, and more. She has a master’s degree from American University, lives near the beach, and hopes to one day own a teacup pig and a taco truck.

