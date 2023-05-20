Fashion
Men’s fashion: discover the style of the adventurer Damian Browne, inspired by the West
The former rugby player and modern-day adventurer has teamed up with Donegal-based brand Magee 1866 to showcase their range of natural fiber clothing.
Jamie Concannon

Your first visit to the Atlantic coast of Ireland will give you at least a pinch of inspiration. This is even truer for those raised there, with that unforgettably harsh and beautiful coastline that ends up becoming part of your DNA.
Take for example Galway native Damian Browne. After rising through the ranks of Galwegians Rugby Club, he became a full-fledged professional player both at home and abroad.
This, however, is only part of its story. Retiring from his 16-year professional rugby career, Damian has since scaled some of the world’s tallest peaks, traversed deserts and completed an epic row from New York to Galway last year.
Whatever emotions he felt when he first sailed away from New York, his first sighting of his homeland before his boat landed on Furbo Beach after a 112-day journey had to remind him how special this place really is.
He’s not the first to feel inspired by the west of Ireland and certainly won’t be the last. Based in Donegal, Magee 1866 is a fifth generation Irish family brand with over 150 years of experience designing and weaving natural fiber fabrics and creating iconic collections for men, women and home.
Given their common links with the Atlantic coasts of Ireland, it is easy to see how a connection was made. Magee 1866’s latest campaign features Damian sporting some of their range, from a tailored Irish linen suit to a tweed bomber jacket and a cashmere blend polo jacket.
You can buy Damians looks from the Magee 1866 website hereat their two Dublin stores (South Anne Street and Arnotts), or at their store in the heart of Donegal Town.
Sharing common traits of resilience, commitment, skill and character as well as a natural affinity with the wild Atlantic coasts, Damian Browne captures the essence of Magee 1866.
Find out more about magee1866.com or visit in store at Magee of Donegal | Magee of South Ann Street | Magee to Arnotts.
