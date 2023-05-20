Men’s fashion: discover the style of the adventurer Damian Browne, inspired by the West

The former rugby player and modern-day adventurer has teamed up with Donegal-based brand Magee 1866 to showcase their range of natural fiber clothing.

Sponsored by Magee 1866

Your first visit to the Atlantic coast of Ireland will give you at least a pinch of inspiration. This is even truer for those raised there, with that unforgettably harsh and beautiful coastline that ends up becoming part of your DNA.

Take for example Galway native Damian Browne. After rising through the ranks of Galwegians Rugby Club, he became a full-fledged professional player both at home and abroad.

This, however, is only part of its story. Retiring from his 16-year professional rugby career, Damian has since scaled some of the world’s tallest peaks, traversed deserts and completed an epic row from New York to Galway last year.

Whatever emotions he felt when he first sailed away from New York, his first sighting of his homeland before his boat landed on Furbo Beach after a 112-day journey had to remind him how special this place really is.

Magee 1866 Donegal bespoke luxury brand for five generations

He’s not the first to feel inspired by the west of Ireland and certainly won’t be the last. Based in Donegal, Magee 1866 is a fifth generation Irish family brand with over 150 years of experience designing and weaving natural fiber fabrics and creating iconic collections for men, women and home.

Given their common links with the Atlantic coasts of Ireland, it is easy to see how a connection was made. Magee 1866’s latest campaign features Damian sporting some of their range, from a tailored Irish linen suit to a tweed bomber jacket and a cashmere blend polo jacket.

You can buy Damians looks from the Magee 1866 website here

Sharing common traits of resilience, commitment, skill and character as well as a natural affinity with the wild Atlantic coasts, Damian Browne captures the essence of Magee 1866.

Find out more about magee1866.com