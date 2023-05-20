Is Calista Flockhart’s Cannes dress navy or black?





Calista Flockhart wore a dress to the Cannes premiere of ‘Indiana Jones’ that is…mostly black.

Except when it looks navy blue.

Is it black or navy? We can't redo The Dress, but this one isn't nearly as bad.



Do you remember The Dress? The dress with changing colors, BuzzFeed And Tumblr fame? The dress that appeared white and gold, and sometimes black and blue? This dress? Sorry, now you do. And sorry again, but maybe that’s a bit backwards. Calista Flockhart wore a similar color-changing dress at the Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of her husband Harrison Ford’s film ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate’. Flockhart’s dress appears black in the majority of red carpet photos, except for some instances where it is directly lit. It’s a little navy here in the light, isn’t it? Or am I just fooling myself to see it?

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images



The seemingly changeable nature of the garment became evident in a post from stylist Elizabeth Stewart, who shared a series of photos of Flockhart and Ford getting ready to go to the premiere. Yes there is a very nice photo of Ford very clearly in love with his wife. But we are here for the dress. And my friends, the dress looks pretty navy blue to me here. Any color-changing garment online will immediately send most people back to February 26, 2015, when the original dress dominated internet news. BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) February 26, 2015 While originally circulating on Tumblr, The dress went viral in incomprehensible ways after Cates Holderness, then manager of BuzzFeed’s Tumblr account, received a message about it asking for help in settling the debate. This prompted Holderness to post a poll on BuzzFeed to determine what color people saw and it tore the world apart. Flockhart’s color-changing dress, in a Zuhair Murad dressis not it enough as confusing as The Dress. But still… we can’t start over. It hasn’t been long enough.

