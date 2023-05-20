Fashion
Naomi Ackie looks elegant in a white dress with cut-out shoulders in Cannes
Naomi Ackie looks elegant in a flowing white maxi dress with cut-out shoulders at the premiere of The Zone of Interest at the Cannes Film Festival
Naomi Ackie showed off her sense of elegant style as she walked the red carpet at the premiere of The Zone of Interest during the 76th Cannes Film Festival in France on Friday.
The actress, 31, wore a white Valentino FW23 RTW maxi dress with off the shoulders, with a long train sweeping the floor behind her.
She wore a pair of silver peep toe heels to add a few inches to her stature and flashed a broad smile as she posed as she arrived at the event.
The Star Wars star wore lots of makeup to highlight her lovely features, including a bold red lip.
The Zone Of Interest, which premiered Friday at Cannes, is directed by Jonathan Glazer and is loosely based on the 2014 novel by Martin Amis.
In style: Naomi Ackie, 31, showed off her elegant sense of style as she walked the red carpet at the premiere of The Zone of Interest during the 76th Cannes Film Festival in France on Friday
Fashion focus: The actress wore a white Valentino FW23 RTW maxi dress with off the shoulders, with a long train sweeping the floor behind her
The synopsis reads: “An Auschwitz commandant and his wife strive to build a good life for their small family in a pavilion with a garden not far from the camp.
“When a mutation threatens everything they’ve built, his wife refuses to leave their dream home.”
It stars Sandra Hller, Christian Friedel and Ralph Herforth.
Naomi recently played the late Whitney Houston in the biopic I Want To Dance With Somebody.
And the star recently opened up about the struggles of portraying the pop music icon on screen.
Appearing on Lorraine, she admitted: “Part of my fear of stepping into the role was that I looked nothing like her.
“But they just said to me, ‘listen, focus on his essence and we’ll sort out everything else'”.
Naomi, who has a Madonna-like gap between her two front teeth, added: ‘When I got the costume on I was like, ‘But I have a gap!
Glitterati: The Star Wars star wore lots of makeup to highlight her pretty features, including a bold red lip
Becoming Whitney: Naomi recently starred as the late Whitney Houston in the biopic I Want To Dance With Somebody
“During the prep time for the role, I was just like, ‘I’m going to close my gap permanently.
‘Fortunately, Sony, my team and the producers were just like ‘you’re crazy, you’re not doing this, we’re just going to give you fake ones’ and I was like oh ok. It also works…’
After two years of preparation, the film was released on December 21.
With a huge buzz around her exit, the star actress was up for an Oscar for her work in the role.
Looking good: She wore a pair of silver peep toe heels to add a few inches to her stature and flashed a broad smile as she arrived
