Nuuly teams up with plus size brand Eloquii

This audio is generated automatically. Please let us know if you have any comments. Diving Brief: Nuuly, the women’s clothing rental service owned by Urban Outfitters Inc., is teaming up with plus-size DTC brand Eloquii for an exclusive deal launching Friday, according to a press release sent to sister publication Fashion Dive.

There will be 25 styles available to rent initially, and sizes will range from 14 to 32. Product offerings will include workwear, casual dresses and occasion wear, with the option to shop after location.

Eloquii has already experimented with rental strategies, including its own competitor Nuuly Eloquii Unlimited and a previous partnership with fixed point. Overview of the dive: Eloquii, a popular plus-size brand with a loyal following, has had a tumultuous run since its launch in 2011. First launched by The Limited in 2011, the brand was quietly closed in 2013then relaunched as a DTC line in 2014. It was sold at Walmart in 2018, and just last month, purchased by FullBeauty Brands. Nuuly, which was founded in 2019, already has 150,000 subscribersAnd earlier this year it reported that its segment’s net sales increased by $81.9 million for the year ended January 31 due to a 149% year-over-year increase in its subscriber base. The company has already expanded the sizes of its rental mix, including Universal Standard, Selkie, Good American, Wray and Maison Amory, according to Kim Gallagher, executive director of marketing at Nuuly, who said in an email that all of those lines have parts that go up to 40W/5X size on Nuuly. In a statement sent to Fashion Dive, Sky Pollard, product manager of Nuulys, said the company is committed to expanding the horizons of fashion for everyone. However, Gallagher said the company is currently limiting its offerings to women. Nuuly has no plans to expand into menswear at this time, she said, echoing similar feelings elsewhere in the plus size men’s clothing industry. There are over 400 lines available from the Nuulys stable, including brands Levis, Farm Rio, Madewell and Urban Outfitters Inc. Anthropologie, Free People and Urban Outfitters. The company also rents vintage pieces and objects from emerging designers. The Nuuly Rent service allows subscribers to rent six items for $98 per month. If a customer wants to buy something, the prices usually range between $60 and $800. Eloquii items range from $60 to $160. The company said these prices can fluctuate over time depending on wear and condition. Nuuly also offers a peer-to-peer resale site called Nuuly Thrift, which allows customers to buy and sell their own used items. Gallagher said the Nuuly rental and savings brands could help reduce waste from one-time purchases. When needed, our rental clothes are repaired and stains are professionally treated to extend their life, she says. Nuuly always aims to get rental clothing out of circulation in a way that diverts landfills. The efforts to keep clothes out of landfills are both noble and necessary. Yet the clothing rental market is in a period of contraction. Rent the track laid off a quarter of its corporate employees last year, and Stitch Fix keep on fighting in its efforts to stay afloat. Meanwhile, Trunk Club, Nordstroms rental service, closed completely last year.

