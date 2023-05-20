Spring/Summer 2024 menswear week kicks off next month with shows in London, Florence, Milan and Paris in June (there will even be a brief pit stop in Berlin, where Saint Laurent will present its latest clothing collection for men at once). off show on June 12). As always, expect an amalgamation of established houses and up-and-coming names, alongside city swaps, blockbuster events and designer debuts – including Pharrell Williams’ debut collection at Louis Vuitton, where the polymath musician was named creative director of menswear earlier this year.
Here, in an ongoing roundup, is everything Wallpaper* knows about S/S 2024 Men’s Fashion Week so far.
Men’s Fashion Week S/S 2024: what to expect
London Fashion Week (June 9 – 12, 2023)
London Fashion Week’s June edition – which traditionally only featured menswear shows, although it’s now mixed – runs on a reduced schedule, with just a handful of events scattered across the week. -end. Among them are presentations by Saul Nash (winner of the 2022 International Woolmark Prize), resort clothing brand SMR Days and Qasimi, who will show alongside the creators of his talent incubator “Qasimi Rising”. Alongside this, there will be shows from the fashion departments of the University of Westminster, the University of Ravensbourne and the University of East London, as well as events such as the launch of Browns’ collaboration with the Crenshaw Skate Club, a pub quiz celebrating 30 years of Newgen from the British Fashion Council. and a panel discussion on the future of menswear.
Pitti Uomo (June 12 – 15, 2023)
The headliner of this year’s Pitti Uomo, the historic menswear show that takes place each season in Florence, is Italian house Fendi, which will present its S/S 2024 menswear collection as the one of this season’s guest designers (previous headliners have included the houses of Givenchy, Jil Sander and Valentino and designers Raf Simons, Grace Wales Bonner and Martine Rose, among others). Silvia Venturini Fendi chose the recently opened Fendi Factory in the hills of Capannuccia, just outside Florence, to present the collection at a special show on June 15. The other guest designer this season is Venice Beach-based label ERL’s Eli Russell Linnetz, who will showcase his latest collection at the fair, alongside a “special project to portray his crossover vision between fashion, design and lifestyle” (it will also take place on June 15). Elsewhere, more than 800 brands will be present at the event, including Fila, Sunspel, Rains, Giuseppe Zanotti, Carharrt and many more.
Milan Fashion Week Men (June 16 – 19, 2023)
Milan Fashion Week will kick off with a show dedicated to Valentino menswear, which will take place on the afternoon of June 16. Entitled ‘The Narratives Menswear’ and presented at the Università degli Studi di Milano Statale, it breaks with the house’s mixed shows of recent seasons held in Paris – a dedication, according to creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, to the house’s founder Valentino Garavani, who presented his first men’s collection in 1985 in Milan. Elsewhere, Ralph Lauren Purple Label will return to the programme, Margherita Missoni’s new label Maccapani will make its debut, and British labels JW Anderson and Charles Jeffrey Loverboy will also continue to parade through the city after decamping to Milan in recent seasons. The week will also feature the usual slew of top names that continue to define the city’s menswear offering, including Prada, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Emporio Armani, Giorgio Armani, Tod’s, Missoni and Zegna, the latter closing the proceedings on the afternoon of June 19.
Paris Fashion Week Men (June 20 – 25, 2023)
The schedule has yet to be announced for the latest edition of Paris Fashion Week Men’s by organizers the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, but all eyes will no doubt be on Louis Vuitton, where Pharrell Williams , recently installed, will present its first collection for the house (Williams’ vision remains secret until now). Elsewhere, expect the usual Parisian stalwarts – Dior, Loewe, Hermès and Givenchy among them – alongside the growing list of up-and-coming brands, both domestic and foreign, who choose to show off in the city synonymous with style.
Stay tuned for more from Men’s Fashion Week S/S 2024.