Angelina Jolie cuts a chic figure in a pleated cream maxi dress and matching jacket during outing

Angelina Jolie looked stunning as she stepped out in New York on Friday morning.
The mum-of-six cut a chic figure in a cream pleated maxi dress which she wore with a textured linen jacket in the same hue.
The movie star, 47, carried a beige handbag over one arm while hitting the pavement in white platform heels.
She styled her highlighted locks around her, with minimal makeup – showcasing her stunning natural beauty.
Angelina completed her chic Big Apple look with vintage-inspired sunglasses.
The beauty sighting comes days after she shared that she is launching Atelier Jolie, which will be a space for creative types in design.
The star posted the news along with her new logo on her Instagram page.
“I’m starting something new today – a collective where everyone can create,” Angelina wrote.
“The atelier is a place where creatives can collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors, pattern makers and artisans from around the world,” she said.
“It stems from my appreciation and deep respect for the many tailors and makers I have worked with over the years, from a desire to use the high quality vintage material and dead stock fabric already available, and also to be part of a movement to cultivate more self-expression.
Returns are fabrics that are not sold by a fabric factory or left over from a production run for a brand.
“I look forward to developing this with you. More to come. Learn more about atelierjolie.com.’
The website featured a signed note from the actress.
She wrote: “Fashion is an art that I have had the opportunity to play with over the years. I’ve designed clothes and learned shapes with many of the best tailors.
Beautiful: The movie star, 47, carried a beige Louis Vuitton handbag over one arm while hitting the pavement in white platform heels
New venture: The beauty sighting comes days after she shared that she is launching Atelier Jolie, which will be a space for creative types in design
Trending: “I hope to see you there and be one of the many creators with you in our new creative collective” seen on October 24, 2021 at the 16th Rome Film Festival
“We will shine a light on the people who play a role in each creation. We will bring together a diverse team, including apprentices for refugees and other talented and underappreciated groups, with skill-based positions of dignity.
Adding that she is more of an “artist than a businesswoman”.
“I hope to see you there and be one of the many creators with you in our new creative collective.”
In late March, the Beverly Hills native filed a global trademark under the name Atelier Jolie.
A source told The Sun at the time that plans for the new company would include “everything from bespoke jewelry to high fashion clothing and couture.”
The insider added, “She’s a huge advocate for sustainable fashion and that’s something the brand will be focusing on.
Jolie has already dipped her toes into the jewelry world with the launch of her Style of Jolie jewelry line over a decade ago.
