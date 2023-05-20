They Pay Me Money – Viktor Hovland Explains Bold Fashion Choices





Viktor Hovland wearing bold orange J Lindeberg clothes Viktor Hovland has again come under friendly fire on social media during a major championship for his daring J Lindeberg outfits. The Norwegian star has signed with the Swedish fashion label and has admitted the outfits he wears to golf’s biggest events aren’t chosen by him – as he usually opts for more basic colours. Asked about his day one outfit at Oak Hill in 2023 PGA Championship and the colorful nature of it, he confirmed that he usually opts for a more subtle style. No,” he said, “I wear a lot of gray, black, and that’s about it.” So why do we rarely see him wearing gray and black in the Majors? Well, of course, because he’s a paid brand ambassador for J Lindeberg. “Well, J. Lindeberg, they give me this stuff and pay me to do it, so I show up and wear whatever they want me to wear,” he admitted. J Lindeberg ROLF jacket back and front The Ryder Cup Team Europe 2021 star is set to attract more attention throughout the weekend as his script for the days ahead may be even brighter. The orange theme, which could be a nod to his time at Oklahoma State University, is set to continue: Hovland was asked on social media for his day one jacket and then again for his shiny shirt as the weather started to warm up. Some have even compared his shirt to a Sex on the Beach cocktail… See more See more See more See more In addition to his shiny clothes J Lindeberg, the two-time PGA Tour winner was spotted wearing Puma shoes for the first time in his professional career. Since joining the paid ranks in 2019, the Norwegian star has worn Nike Roshe shoes – until this week. He was seen wearing the Puma Ignite Articulate Shoes Thursday at Oak Hill Country Club. He hasn’t signed with the brand and wears them of his own free will, Golf Monthly understands.

