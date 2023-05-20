Milan Spring 2024 Menswear Calendar





Familiar faces return to Milan as menswear month approaches A month before the Spring 2024 fashion season kicks off with Milan Menswear Fashion Week in June, the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana has shared the week’s official schedule, giving us some familiar favorites and some interesting changes to look forward to. to wait for. Kicking off the week on the afternoon of Friday the 16th is Valentino, which is staging its first standalone menswear show since switching to a mixed format in Spring 2021. Forming a sort of homecoming for the label, the show will be held at the Universit degli Studi in Milano Statale, where Valentino Garavani presented his first menswear show in 1985. Directly after Valentinos heels on the first day of the shows, Margherita Missoni – granddaughter of the founding couple of Missonis – will launch her new label, Maccapani, which she has been developing since 2021. The brand’s design philosophy will be based on the Italian-made jersey, which Missoni has seen to be an underrated powerhouse during her time in the family business and will introduce what is essentially a see-now-buy-now format, with the collection available direct from the brand’s website the day after. Asexual in principle but leaning towards the female form, the brand leans into the growing trend of unisex, fluid collections and brands finding a home at men’s week. Ralph Lauren Purple Label is also back in town, which was last shown in Milan during the Fall 2020 runway season – the last before the industry’s traditional calendar was upended by the pandemic. While last season Gucci held a standalone menswear show, moving away from Alessandro Micheles’ favorite mixed format, this season will see the house make another change, as it will hold a presentation of menswear rather than a parade. It will also be the last brand to appear before creative director Sabato De Sarno makes his highly anticipated debut at Women’s Fashion Week in September. Established Italian powerhouses like Prada, Giorgio Armani, Etro, Dolce & Gabbana, Zegna and Tods sit comfortably in their traditional places on the calendar. Missing from this list is of course Fendi, which should instead close Pitti Uomo in Florence as a featured guest designer. JW Anderson, who usually shows in Milan but usually has separate men’s and women’s shows during their respective weeks, will present both collections with a nighttime show on Sunday the 18th.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theimpression.com/milan-mens-spring-2024-fashion-calendar/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos