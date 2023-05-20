Fashion
Eric Hosmer’s career disintegrated in mind-blowing fashion
The Chicago Cubs named Eric Hosmer for assignment Friday, five months after the Boston Red Sox released him. That followed the San Diego Padres paying $44 million of his salary in a trade to Boston last year. Hosmer is a former All-Star, who was a revered club leader on a World Series champion and massively respected in Major League Baseball. In a few years, it became unplayable. It was a wonderful fall.
Hosmer has never been a darling of the analytical crowd as a hitter, and rightly so. He was a left side heavy ground ball guy and in the shift world that kind of approach was stat poison. His final year with the Kansas City Royals, in 2017, was the best of his career. He hit a career-high 25 homers and had 94 runs, while posting career-highs in batting average (.318), on-base percentage (.385), and (at the time) slugging ( .498). His .882 OPS would be the best he’s ever posted and his fWAR (3.8) was also his best. Those numbers earned him a Silver Slugger and he also won his fourth Gold Glove Award at first base.
The performance landed him an eight-year, $144 million deal with the Padres, who were looking for a club boss on a team that was poised to have plenty of young talent. The idea was that even if Hosmer came back with a good season both, his leadership would help the youngsters and he would play great defense early on. He quickly fell off a cliff.
The Padres thought they were getting an elite first baseman and instead his horrible work around the sack was meme to death. His offense has never lived up to those 2017 numbers and since signing that contract, his relative value has swung massively in the wrong direction. In 2018 his fWAR was -0.5, in 2019 it dropped to -0.9, in the shortened 2020 season it was 0.8, in 2021 it was 0.6 and between San Diego and Boston in 2022 it was 0.3. In 31 games for the Cubs in 2023, it was -0.4. Overall, since signing that big contract with the Padres in 2018, Eric Hosmer’s fWAR is -0.1. It’s just sad.
Remember, this is a guy who was an obvious inclusion on the 2017 Team USA World Baseball Classic winning team and named to the All-Tournament team. He was an All-Star and had been a huge presence at the clubhouse of the Kansas City Royals’ 2015 World Series-winning club. He was 28 when he signed that deal with the Padres and should have been in his prime. The fact that it collapsed and couldn’t even maintain its value is quite amazing.
The biggest problem for Hosmer is that he never changed his extreme approach from pitch to plate. With the baseball world embracing the pitching angle, it never did the work to adapt. Instead, he stuck with what had worked in the past. This season with the Cubs, his average throwing angle was 0.5 degrees, lower than his already low career average of 3.2 degrees. His inability to change with the times ultimately led to the collapse of his career.
It’s hard to see another MLB team choosing Hosmer. Maybe he’ll get a minor league shot, or maybe he’ll go overseas. He’s got a lot of money from that massive contract, so maybe he’ll eventually retire and move into coaching or broadcasting. Either way, at 33, Hosmer’s once-glittering career has completely disintegrated.
