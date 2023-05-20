Dressing up with Daryl McCormack





Helene Hadjiyanni Being labeled a rising star is an exhilarating, if slightly daunting, achievement. For an actor, this is a sign that you need to choose your next steps carefully. Pick the right scripts, identify the right roles, and you could soon have talk of “potential” in your critically acclaimed wake. This kind of pressure can sometimes cloud an actor’s views and distort his judgment. But for Daryl McCormack, speaking to me from a hotel room in Cannes, that’s not the case. I think for me that won’t really dictate how I choose the work that I do. I think it just means a lot more people will be looking forward to seeing what I do for them. It’s part of the process. The 30-year-old is at the legendary Côte d’Azur film festival to receive the 2023 Chopard Trophy, an award given to emerging film talent, and he’s getting dressed for the occasion. Past winners include James McAvoy, John Boyega and Joe Alwyn, all of whom have won many other prestigious trophies in the years since. Next to star wars actor Naomi Ackie, McCormack is among the next cohort. Helene Hadjiyanni HLEN And it’s not the first time that this promising label has been pinned on the Irish actor. Earlier this year, McCormack was nominated for a BAFTA Rising Star Award as well as Actor in a Leading Role for Good luck to you, Leo Grande. The British sex comedy follows a middle-aged widow (Emma Thompson) who struggles to explore her sexuality with the help of paid lover McCormacks Leo Grande. He was handpicked by Thompson for the incredibly impersonated role, who has since become a dear friend and mentor to emerging talent who’s better there to give you career advice than a two-time Oscar-winning lady? Her next starring role is a stark leap from the promiscuously employed Grande. Premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival next month, McCormack stars alongside Richard E. Grant in Lesson, playing a young author tasked with tutoring the son of a famous writer. And along with many other projects in the works, these have helped him understand the types of personalities he really wants to play. I would say that characters who go through a lot of tragedy are what attract me more and more. I love seeing someone challenge and experience something on screen. These empowering stories can help show our humanity a little more clearly. Helene Hadjiyanni Helene Hadjiyanni This inquisitive nature is also evident in her style choices, describing her day-to-day style as constantly evolving, but somewhere between traditional and streetwear. For tonight’s event, he dressed head-to-toe in Prada, opting for a maroon suit, topped with Chopard jewelry for good measure. I love how effortless Prada really is, he says. It’s great, super cool and I love that about the brand. We pulled photos from Pradas’ fall collection, and we loved the browns and the tonal shirts and ties, so we took that as the base inspiration for the look, says her stylist, Ben Schofield. You always know that with Prada, it’s a guarantee that their tailoring will always have a great fit and shape, making it a perfect match for the way Daryl likes to dress for the red carpet. And while seasoned pros may tire of the lengthy dressing process, McCormack isn’t numbed by the experience just yet. These times are really nice because you can really try on clothes that you usually can’t afford! he’s laughing. Which is such a gift and something I really love, as well as working with stylists who help develop your own taste along the way.

