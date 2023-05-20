Jennifer Garner’s Alexander McQueen white corset dress





While she’s had an impressive two-decade career comprised of staple shows and movies like “13 Going on 30” and “Alias,” Jennifer Garner seems to be getting into her style element. The actress stepped out in a white off-the-shoulder Alexander McQueen dress as she attended the Rockout/Knockout Cancer event hosted by the St. Helena Hospital Foundation in California on Thursday, May 18. She also posed with the luxury designer Elysee Walkerwho opted for a long floral dress with ruffles. Stylized by Jordan Johnson ChungGarner, 51, chose a trendy McQueen dress that sells for $3,490 and features an open back, side seam pockets and a corset bodice perfectly tied to a poplin midi skirt. The actress paired the summery piece with tan suede platform heels and an array of gold jewelry for a chic touch. Her glam was just as sweet as the rest of her natural makeup and a freshly cut bob that was styled with a deep side part and loose curls. Garner’s sartorial resurgence coincides with her May 2023 Allure cover. She posed in a series of impressive ensembles, including a green nude top and Miu Miu skirt, a black one-shoulder Michael Kors dress with an extreme cutout and a striking yellow PVC trench coat from LaQuan Smith. More recently, the mum-of-three showcased her budding style while promoting her new show ‘The Last Thing He Told Me.’ Her promotional tour looks included a rhinestone corset midi dress by Roland Mouret for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and a strapless number by Gabriela Hearst decorated with metal plaques for the show’s Los Angeles premiere. In December, Garner enjoyed a moment of coordination with her daughter Violet during a visit to the White House; they donned black evening dresses by Ralph Lauren and Carolina Herrera, respectively. Take a closer look at Garner’s gorgeous dress.

