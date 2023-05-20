Fort Worth’s Favorite Celebrity Chef Goes Fashion With New Line Tim Love Rolls Out The Love Collection





Fort Worth Chef Tim Love has proven himself to be a multi-industry entrepreneur. It is best known for its restaurants of course. But Love is as much a showman as a restorer. Now the Fort Worth celebrity chef is becoming a true fashion force with his new Love Collection. To bring her new fashion line to life, Love is teaming up with longtime collaborator and personal friend Marcus Hall, designer and founder of the small-batch, handcrafted denim brand. Jean-Marc Nelson. Together, they believe they’ve crafted a collection that’s sleek, sturdy and will stand the test of time. Craftsmanship and high-quality denim are an integral part of Hall’s life,” a statement noted. Tim Love has a big personality and a studied laid-back style that started years ago when he first added merchandise to his website, his online store called Love Bodega. Next, modern cowboy clothing was added to the cozy boutique inside the chef’s Tannahills Music Hall. Now Love has launched a redesigned website to coincide with the first line of its new love collection. It is both a premium and a limited edition. The fashion line includes locally made clothing and accessories. “I love cooking and hospitality because it’s about taking care of people and giving them the best possible experience,” Love said in a statement. “But I will never let an idea of ​​who I am or what I can produce limit my imagination. “Over the past few years, I have decided to redouble my creativity and undertake projects that I am most passionate about. The Love collection is just the next evolution of that. A Closer Look at the Love Connection So what can you expect from Tim Love’s clothes? You’ll find craftsmanship and details like: The crew neck and v-neck tees are made from soft cotton modal and come in black, blue, gray and white with the Love Collection logo on the hem. Dark, Medium and Light Boot Jeans are made of 98% cotton and 2% spandex with a hand stamped “LOVE” back patch. Aprons are made of 12 oz denim or duck canvas, with natural canvas straps and feature the Love Collection logo in the center. Denim and canvas trucker jackets, women’s jeans and women’s shorts have unique features such as custom embroidery, hand distressed effects and vintage nickel or copper buttons. The bandanas are made from 100% Japanese cotton and are available in red, navy and natural. The weekend bag is made of 22 ounce waxed canvas and five ounce leather with a woven Tim Love logo on the front pocket. Those who have been paying attention know that Tim Loves’ offerings have expanded far beyond food in recent years. The chef dabbled in hospitality with his shipping container hotel dubbed Hotel Otto, a micro-resort. Then there’s the music with its still relatively new Tannahills Music Hall. Love even brought Fort Worth’s first-ever music festival to life. love tells PaperCity Fort Worth that this festival is only expected to grow in the coming years with plans for it to take place in many parts of Fort Worth, not just The Stockyards. Now this new Love collection takes Tim Love fully into the world of fashion. All garments in the Love collection are handcrafted in the USA, and each piece is designed to be both functional and stylish, with unique features such as custom embroidery and hand patina. The new Love collection is available to buy now in store at Goods & Chattels in the Tavern & Music Hall lounge in Tannahill and online at ChefTimLove.com.

