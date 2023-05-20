Best Polo T-Shirts for Men: Smart Casual Dress Code

Men’s polo shirts: When golfers and tennis players visit their individual courses and courts, polo shirts have been able to attract a lot of attention. Since then, every man has improved his sense of style and learned how to draw attention to himself when wearing a polo shirt that stands out. Polo shirts are definitely here to stay in light of the growing buzz around stylish men’s t-shirts.

They complement all cults men’s fashion senses and the male wardrobe, elevating and polishing the wearer’s appearance. The market is flooded with a wide range of brands that offer great quality and slim fit polo shirts for men. If you are also looking for the same, check out these best PoloT shirts for men for casual dress code.

Learn more: Best Shirt Brands in India.

Best polo t-shirts for men: the most popular choices

Here is the best men’s polo t-shirt that comes from reputable brands and is perfect for a casual look.

Men’s Allen Solly Straight Fit Polo Shirt

Allen Solly is one of the best clothing brands, which offers a wide range of clothing including jeans, shirts, t-shirts and more. Allen Solly is a British brand launched by Madura Fashion & Lifestyle in India. This men’s polo t-shirt is made of 60% cotton and 40% polyester and can be machine washed.

Check here

It also comes with mesh fabric for maximum comfort as well as premium ribbing for ease of movement. Allen Solly Polo T-shirt Price: Rs. 679.

Levi’s Men’s Polo Shirt

The company was established in 1853 and collaborated with Jacob Davis to create the first pair of traditional jeans. One of the leading brands of jeans, shirts and t-shirts in India, Levi’s offers a variety of selections. It is one of the best polo shirts for men which is perfect for having a casual look.

Check here

It is perfect for machine washing as it has been made with premium material with a polo neck and short sleeves. Pair it with jeans for a perfectly dressed look. Levis Polo T-shirt Price: Rs. 1,029.

Van Heusen Athleisure Mens Polo T-Shirt

Van Heusen is one of the trusted clothing brands in India. This Van Heusen men’s polo t-shirt is made with a super-soft premium fabric that keeps you comfortable for long hours. You can feel at peace for hours thanks to the remarkable softness and comfort of the fabric.

Check here

It is machine wash safe and comes with short sleeves making it one of the best t shirts for men. Van Heusen Polo T-shirt Price: Rs. 949.

US POLO ASSN. Men’s regular fit plain cotton polo shirt

US Polo is one of India’s leading clothing brands, this men’s polo shirt is perfect for machine washing. It has been made with a super soft fabric for optimal comfort. The brand is present in more than 135 countries.

Check here

This is one of the best polo t shirts for men that gives you an amazing casual look. US Polo T-shirt Price: Rs. 999.

Men’s Regular Arrow Polo Shirt

Arrow is one of the well-known clothing brands in the world that offers a wide range of options, such as jeans, shirts, t-shirts and polo shirts. It has been made from polycotton and is perfect for machine washing. This men’s Polo T Shirt is easy to wear and subtly stylish because it is versatile.

Check here

The brand was established in 1851 and since then it has been known for its amazing clothes. Arrow Polo T-shirt Price: Rs. 499.

Check out more best polo t shirts for men in India on Amazon.

FAQ: best polo t-shirt for men

1. What is a polo shirt vs a shirt vs a t-shirt?

The polo shirt can be worn in slightly more formal outfits thanks to its collar, which gives it a slightly more stylish appearance than a t-shirt. Despite the fact that both types of shirts are made up of cotton, polo shirts are knitted and t-shirts are woven.

2. What is the best company for t-shirts?

Allen Solly, US Polo and Levis are the best brands of polo shirts for men that you can choose from.

3. What type of T-shirt is the most popular?

Basic half sleeve t-shirts are the most popular t-shirts in India.

Disclaimer: Jagrans journalists were not involved in the production of this article. Prices mentioned here are subject to change from Amazon.