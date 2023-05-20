Rochelle News-Leader | John W. Tilton: A Man of Vision

Tom McDermott



Elijah Tilton moved his family to this area of ​​Ohio in 1852. Elijah’s son, William, was a farmer and was at one time postmaster of Chana. William also owned the Tilton Livery barn on the southwest corner of 4th Avenue and Main Street in Rochelle. This is the first record of the Tilton family in this community.

William and his wife had two sons, Floyd and Clarence. Both would become prominent in Rochelle business circles. Clarence built the first roller skating rink, owned a men’s clothing store and a cleaning and ironing establishment.

Our story will follow the path of Floyd and his son, John. In 1895, Floyd served in the Spanish-American War and fought in the Battle of Puerto Rico. After his service, Floyd was a member of Company M, Third Illinois Volunteer Infantry.

Floyd J. Tilton moved to Rochelle in 1907 and opened a small law firm. While here, he served as postmaster, city attorney, and chairman of the high school board. He was also very active in the Elks, Masons and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). In the VFW, he is credited with re-founding the organization. Floyd led the campaign to bring back the VFW in 1944. He was elected commander and in 1948 the local was renamed “Floyd J. Tilton Memorial Post No. 3878, Veterans of Foreign Wars of Rochelle”.

Floyd and his wife, Mertha, had five children; Marie, Catherine, Norval, Charles and John. For this piece it is John who attracts the most attention.

Born in 1911, John W. Tilton has lived all his life in Rochelle. John attended schools in Rochelle and received four college letters while playing basketball and football for the Hubs. Rochelle was his home and, like his father, John was destined to have a major impact on the community.

Two things happened in 1932 that had a definite impact on the trajectory of John’s life. John bought the Rochelle Home Journal, a local newspaper, for $10. In typical John Tilton fashion, the check was to be held until the weekend, when John would have enough money to cover the check. Second, John, like so many other young people in their twenties, got into trouble with the law. John was arrested and sentenced to six years probation.

John and his father Floyd published the first edition of the Northern Illinois Democrat on February 9, 1933. Floyd was listed as editor and John as business manager. The name of the publishing part of the company was changed to John Tilton Industries. At the age of 22, John Tilton was now involved in two businesses.

The main competitor for the Tilton business was The Rochelle News and this would lead to one of John’s biggest headaches. John was still on probation when he went to Hot Springs, Arkansas for medical reasons. It was a violation of his probation, and mysteriously, the event was reported to authorities. John was arrested for a probation violation and sentenced to serve the final six months of his probation in prison. After five years of following the rules, John was now watching the weather in a cell. Who denounced him? Well, it happened to be the owner of the Rochelle News, its competitor. The community went into an uproar and demanded that all charges against John be dropped. On September 24, 1937, President Franklin Roosevelt granted a presidential pardon, clearing John of all charges.

It was in 1943 that John received satisfaction. He buys the Rochelle News and puts an end to the vindictive contest.

During World War II, John enlisted and served in the European theater. The war showed John a side of life that can only be understood if they were there. It saw action in Belgium and Germany. From the Battle of the Bulge to the liberation of prisoners from the Dachau concentration camp, John witnessed the cruelties of war. John, in a letter home, said “this war has aged me 10 years”. If anything, it matured him 10 years.

John returned home to Rochelle and built a business and philanthropic organization so diverse it almost defies description. John purchased the community’s newest newspaper, “The Rochelle Leader” to corner the news and print business.

He then moved into the field of construction. In 1936, the first construction project was started. Over time, over 4,000 homes were built in northern Illinois and Wisconsin. Thousands of returning veterans have found affordable housing through the efforts of their brother-in-arms, John Tilton. In 1959, “American Home Magazine” awarded John Tilton the “Best House for the Money Award”.

Mid-States Concrete Products Co. of South Beloit; Illinois manufacturers of Flexicore, Midwest Painting Contractors, Tilton-Cameron Corporation and Leader Building Company all fell under the Tilton Industries umbrella.

John’s pet project was a hotel-restaurant combination known as Vagabond. In 1954, for $80,000, he purchased the Vagabond and set about making it the destination for northern Illinois. The fires of 1970 and 1982 changed the fate of the Vagabond. Insurers refused to cover the complex if it was rebuilt with a wooden structure. With his background in concrete and Flexicore construction, John was unfazed. He rebuilt the entire concrete structure, adding floors for the condominiums.

The Vagabond has featured artists such as Duke Ellington, Buddy Rich, The Ink Spots and perennial favorites Dave Major and the Minors.

On the philanthropic side, John Tilton was without equal. In 1942, Lincoln Hospital was preparing to close, leaving the community without a hospital. John bought the building and allowed the city to lease the facility until a new hospital could be built. 1948 saw the donation of $10,000 of land for the construction of the Floyd J. Tilton School on 9th Street. John donated money or land for the Floyd J. Tilton Little League fields, shelter, and sewer lines for Cooper Park.

In 1958, John Tilton received the Kiwanis Man of the Year Award for his many contributions to the people and city of Rochelle. John had a vision for his home and spent his life helping Rochelle improve to fit that vision.

Tom McDermott is a historian at the Flagg Township Museum and a Rochelle town councillor.