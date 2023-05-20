Summer fashion savings: Amazon slashed a best-selling summer dress to $21

SHOPPING Contains affiliate content. The products featured in this Mail Best article are selected by our business writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, DailyMail.com will earn an affiliate commission. Click here for more information

It can be hard to find a cute summer dress it’s also modest and practical for daily errands.

But if you want to feel more stylish every day without compromising on comfort, check out the super chic VOTEPREYTTY summer dress it’s a huge hit with Amazon customers. Even better – it’s currently $8 off in select colors, making it just $21.

With slimming vertical stripes and a pretty waistband that shows off the slimmest part of your figure, the VOTEPRETTY sundress is super flattering. The straps are adjustable so you can choose how much or how little cleavage you want to show off. The skirt is bright, airy and loose and practical enough for you to do daily errands without compromise. At night, swap out the sandals for heels and you have a dress that can be worn for many different occasions, making it an even better value. Shop

The VOTEPRETTY sundress comes in 31 different prints, including the ditsy blue print and bright canary yellow, with all options under $27.

Available in solid colors, prints, and even chic stripes, the dress is cut to accentuate the smallest part of your waist before extending across your stomach and thighs.

The loose flared skirt is both refreshing and airy, while being easier to wear than a mini skirt. You never have to worry about flashing too much flesh in this sophisticated VOTEPRETTY number it’s a “guaranteed compliment,” according to Amazon shoppers.

Even the v-neck will show off a hint of cleavage without making you look like you’ve flaunted it all.

And if you want to bring out your spring tan, it’s available in a pretty shade of white it’s not transparent at all and is suitable for everything from the beach to drinks in a bar.

Looking for the perfect white dress? The VOTEPRETTY sundress is just $27.99, but shoppers say the opaque material looks and feels a lot more expensive

Shoppers love how it can be styled from day to night, which makes the $21 price tag even better for the price.

‘I keep buying this dress in different designs. It’s easy, wrinkle free and flattering and I always feel pulled together. I wear it everyday and I also wore it for a night out. If you’re too hot in the heat like me, you’ll love this dress.’

Another added: “This dress is absolutely amazing! The waist hits the right spot and I love how flattering it is. The coverage is great across the bust and I can adjust to have more or less cleavage.

Thousands of Amazon shoppers have given the VOTEPRETTY sundress five stars for its flattering fit, as it flatters the figure and slims the waist without looking like you’ve tried too hard

“I liked it so much that I bought four more in different colors (blue and white, which I bought first, then black and shiny floral, cream with tropical print and solid black in addition to this one YELLOW.)”

Available in sizes Small to X-Large, the dresses are made from 95% cotton and 5% spandex, so they have a slight stretch for comfort.

It also means they hold their shape and don’t need to be ironed.

For the ultimate high fashion, feel-good vibe with low maintenance at a low price, head over to Amazon now and pack your new favorite dress.