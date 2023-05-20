Fashion
Why Watch Lovers Avoid Rolex Watches
Whether you’re watching movies, listening to music, or reading books, you’ve probably heard that Rolex watches are the pinnacle of elegant luxury in men’s watches. Gorden Gecko sported a Rolex when he became the image of wealth in Wall Street. Elvis Presley got one of 100 Rolex King Midas watches for selling out the Astrodome in Houston for six consecutive days. The brand has always been the benchmark for men’s luxury. However, that may not be the case anymore, as the brand seems to be losing its grip on the watch pyramid of superiority.
Adam Golden is the owner of Menta Watches and specializes in new and vintage luxury watches, and he no longer believes that Rolex is the creme de la creme. Here’s why other brands may be a better buy and fit, plus a few brands that Golden says are a better choice to invest in for your collection.
They were never meant to be luxury watches
Although Rolex was the number one luxury watch for decades, the original intention was always to create watches that could be used to perform some of the most dangerous and life-saving tasks in the world. Golden believes this has been lost in the Rolex market. “Rolex is a juggernaut in the world of watchmaking, with a rich history of producing iconic wristwatches. However, people often forget that Rolex was not founded or intended to be a brand of ‘luxury’ watches – they were tool watches,” he said.
It is difficult to argue this point with him, because many of his the most popular models were intended to be worn in the harshest environments. For example, the Explorer was designed to climb Mount Everest in the 1950s, the Submariner was intended to help our divers during World War II, and the GMT was intended for long-haul pilots in the 1950s. 1960s, watches became more of a status symbol than true tool watches, and the company focused on luxury. Fashion over function.
They no longer have the innovation of the past
Luxury watches for men are cut-throat business. Every year watches have to get new and better or be left behind. With feature after feature being added, there are always ideas and brands ready to take over the industry. Rolex is perhaps the biggest culprit of the phrase “rest on your laurels” because they haven’t changed much in the past few decades. Golden looks into this problem. “While they still make amazing watches, with other brands pushing the boundaries of watchmaking when it comes to innovation – whether mechanical or aesthetic – Rolex remains more or less the same and never is not considered by everyone to be the gold standard”. ‘ when it comes to high-end watches.
If brand recognition is what you’re looking for, men’s Rolex watches are the perfect place to invest some cash, as rare and vintage finds will look nearly identical to newer models. When you’re a brand with one of the most popular and expensive names in the market, innovation should be high on your priority list.
Other issues facing Rolex
Abandoning its original intention to focus on brand recognition and lack of innovation are not the only issues the brand is facing that may cause experts to dislike Rolex. The brand is facing two other issues that have impacted the market and could lead to other brands taking over the business.
- There seems to be a shortage of Rolex watches in many markets. While COVID-19 caused many problems in all kinds of markets, luxury markets seemed to be thriving. With people unable to spend their money on vacations, fine dining and other social activities, the desire for Rolex skyrocketed. Combine that with a production freeze due to the pandemic, and Rolex now has a supply and demand problem.
- Dealerships seem to make it worse. Authorized Rolex dealers know there’s a shortage (at least consumers believe so), and they’ve taken advantage of it lately. Stories of people asking to buy a Rolex watch only to be fulfilled on the condition that they buy a certain amount of product in exchange for being added to a waiting list have driven customers to other brands, hurting brand image.
- Rolex watches are aggressively faked and sold as imitations. Although you can find dozens of dealers on the streets of New York claiming to sell you a Rolex at the moment, you risk getting ripped off. This fact only exacerbates the second problem on this list. Dealerships know you don’t have a lot of choice.
Other brands to try instead
One thing that’s great about capitalism is that you can always count on another brand to step in and take the reins when things fail. While Rolex is far from failing, Golden has a list of other brands that can replace a Rolex in your collection. “A few brands I recommend looking at instead of Rolex would be Patek Philippe, Vacheron Constantin, Audemars Piguet, FP Journe and A. Lange & Sohne.”
He goes on to explain why you should try these other brands, saying, “These brands are constantly striving to create new, interesting and unique watches with better functionality, better aesthetics and better performance.” Of course, Rolex isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. But if you are looking for a new luxury timepiece, there are other brands that might suit you better, and with Rolex going through a branding issue, it might be time to shop elsewhere.
Editors’ Recommendations
|
Sources
2/ https://www.themanual.com/fashion/why-mens-watch-enthusiasts-avoid-rolex-watches/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Why Watch Lovers Avoid Rolex Watches
- Musk biography hits the streets on Sept. 12
- Ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan refuses to allow police to search
- Why Erdogan continues to triumph in Türkiye
- He’s such a cool guy
- How Local Teams Combine Sport and Technology – St Pete Catalyst
- PM Modi holds bilateral talks with South Korean President; Defence, trade links discussed
- U-Turn (2023) – Bollywood Movie Mp4 Mkv Download
- Simona Halep seeks independent trial after additional doping charge
- Summer fashion savings: Amazon slashed a best-selling summer dress to $21
- Google CEO Sundar Pichais sells Chennai home, father collapses during handover
- We all have symptoms of ADHD. right?