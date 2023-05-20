Why Watch Lovers Avoid Rolex Watches

Whether you’re watching movies, listening to music, or reading books, you’ve probably heard that Rolex watches are the pinnacle of elegant luxury in men’s watches. Gorden Gecko sported a Rolex when he became the image of wealth in Wall Street. Elvis Presley got one of 100 Rolex King Midas watches for selling out the Astrodome in Houston for six consecutive days. The brand has always been the benchmark for men’s luxury. However, that may not be the case anymore, as the brand seems to be losing its grip on the watch pyramid of superiority.

Adam Golden is the owner of Menta Watches and specializes in new and vintage luxury watches, and he no longer believes that Rolex is the creme de la creme. Here’s why other brands may be a better buy and fit, plus a few brands that Golden says are a better choice to invest in for your collection.

They were never meant to be luxury watches

Although Rolex was the number one luxury watch for decades, the original intention was always to create watches that could be used to perform some of the most dangerous and life-saving tasks in the world. Golden believes this has been lost in the Rolex market. “Rolex is a juggernaut in the world of watchmaking, with a rich history of producing iconic wristwatches. However, people often forget that Rolex was not founded or intended to be a brand of ‘luxury’ watches – they were tool watches,” he said.

It is difficult to argue this point with him, because many of his the most popular models were intended to be worn in the harshest environments. For example, the Explorer was designed to climb Mount Everest in the 1950s, the Submariner was intended to help our divers during World War II, and the GMT was intended for long-haul pilots in the 1950s. 1960s, watches became more of a status symbol than true tool watches, and the company focused on luxury. Fashion over function.

They no longer have the innovation of the past

Luxury watches for men are cut-throat business. Every year watches have to get new and better or be left behind. With feature after feature being added, there are always ideas and brands ready to take over the industry. Rolex is perhaps the biggest culprit of the phrase “rest on your laurels” because they haven’t changed much in the past few decades. Golden looks into this problem. “While they still make amazing watches, with other brands pushing the boundaries of watchmaking when it comes to innovation – whether mechanical or aesthetic – Rolex remains more or less the same and never is not considered by everyone to be the gold standard”. ‘ when it comes to high-end watches.

If brand recognition is what you’re looking for, men’s Rolex watches are the perfect place to invest some cash, as rare and vintage finds will look nearly identical to newer models. When you’re a brand with one of the most popular and expensive names in the market, innovation should be high on your priority list.

Other issues facing Rolex

Abandoning its original intention to focus on brand recognition and lack of innovation are not the only issues the brand is facing that may cause experts to dislike Rolex. The brand is facing two other issues that have impacted the market and could lead to other brands taking over the business.

There seems to be a shortage of Rolex watches in many markets. While COVID-19 caused many problems in all kinds of markets, luxury markets seemed to be thriving. With people unable to spend their money on vacations, fine dining and other social activities, the desire for Rolex skyrocketed. Combine that with a production freeze due to the pandemic, and Rolex now has a supply and demand problem. Dealerships seem to make it worse. Authorized Rolex dealers know there’s a shortage (at least consumers believe so), and they’ve taken advantage of it lately. Stories of people asking to buy a Rolex watch only to be fulfilled on the condition that they buy a certain amount of product in exchange for being added to a waiting list have driven customers to other brands, hurting brand image. Rolex watches are aggressively faked and sold as imitations. Although you can find dozens of dealers on the streets of New York claiming to sell you a Rolex at the moment, you risk getting ripped off. This fact only exacerbates the second problem on this list. Dealerships know you don’t have a lot of choice.

Other brands to try instead

One thing that’s great about capitalism is that you can always count on another brand to step in and take the reins when things fail. While Rolex is far from failing, Golden has a list of other brands that can replace a Rolex in your collection. “A few brands I recommend looking at instead of Rolex would be Patek Philippe, Vacheron Constantin, Audemars Piguet, FP Journe and A. Lange & Sohne.”

He goes on to explain why you should try these other brands, saying, “These brands are constantly striving to create new, interesting and unique watches with better functionality, better aesthetics and better performance.” Of course, Rolex isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. But if you are looking for a new luxury timepiece, there are other brands that might suit you better, and with Rolex going through a branding issue, it might be time to shop elsewhere.

