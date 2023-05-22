Grows twelve times faster than fast fashion

The thrift store known as vintage fashion is booming, already growing twelve times faster than fast fashion. In just two years, she managed to triple her sales and overcome the economic crisis caused by the pandemic.

On the contrary, fast fashion fashionor fast fashion because from time to time companies launch a new collection of quality clothing at low prices It only increased by 17%Notably, it went from invoicing 78.655 million euros the previous year to 91.932 million.

In 2020, the global second-hand clothing trade was estimated at around 40,000 million dollars (36,450 million euros at the current exchange rate) and closes 2022 with sales of 120,000 million dollars (around 110,000 million euros). The main reason for this sudden boom in second-hand clothes is the increase in prices. and the current economic outlook marked by inflation and the cost of raw materials.

Another explanation is the boom in demand for this type of clothing. Actually, Vintage fashion already represents “25% of the average consumer’s wardrobe”.What does the boom in the second-hand market mean for fashion brands and retailers, according to the report prepared by BCG Consultancy? Similarly, if we take into account the entire textile, clothing, footwear and accessories sector, Second-hand fashion already accounts for around 5% of the entire sector.

second fabric pole

So-called fast fashion, on the other hand, has also managed to recover from the pandemic and could see growth in its business, albeit at a slower pace than vintage clothing. The best-known ready-to-wear companies include companies such as Inditex, Uniqlo, H&M, GAP or Primark.

Of all those mentioned, the Galician textile giant has taken the cake in sales since the end of 2022 – the financial year that includes the Christmas campaign – with a turnover of 32,569 million euros, up from almost 60% compared to 2020% higher, when sales did not exceed 20.400 million. H&M comes next, although in this case its sales have fallen compared to 2020. Thus, the Swedish firm went from a turnover of 25.121 million to a turnover of 19.750 million at the end of 2022.

Without counting Inditex or H&M, the fast fashion brand par excellence is Fast Retailing, the parent company of the company on which Uniqlo relies. The activity of the Japanese multinational is booming, in two years it has increased its turnover by 20%. Thus, the company went from last year’s sales of 13,577 million euros to 16,349 million. With a similar turnover, GAP is around 14,550 million euros, 13% more than in 2020 when it closed the year with sales of 12,880 million euros.

Finally, among the big brands to integrate fast fashion would be Primark. The Irish company also increased its sales. Concretely, 30.5% more, until its turnover reaches 8,172 million euros, against 6,673 million two years earlier.

bright future

The future of vintage clothing looks bright and full of opportunities, as it is estimated to cover 40% of the clothing market, although this will depend on economic and social factors. In fact, there are many reports that agree Second-hand clothes will put an end to “imposing” fast fashion.

For example, the Consumer Trends 2022 study prepared by the Sammy Alliance confirms what the pandemic means for consumers before and after. ,Over 3 million people bought second-hand clothes in 2020», due to a change in consumption habits, because the durability of products is more important. Therefore, he predicts that “second-hand fashion will double that of fast fashion in 2030”. A study by Threaded Up Similar is the perspective that estimates that “second-hand clothes will grow 414% by 2025 and even double fast fashion sales.”

There are more and more second-hand clothing companies. There is no doubt that the fashion industry will always play an important role in the economy. Even then, It is a very competitive field which must now face new challenges like digitization.