Fashion
Grows twelve times faster than fast fashion
The thrift store known as vintage fashion is booming, already growing twelve times faster than fast fashion. In just two years, she managed to triple her sales and overcome the economic crisis caused by the pandemic.
On the contrary, fast fashion fashionor fast fashion because from time to time companies launch a new collection of quality clothing at low prices It only increased by 17%Notably, it went from invoicing 78.655 million euros the previous year to 91.932 million.
In 2020, the global second-hand clothing trade was estimated at around 40,000 million dollars (36,450 million euros at the current exchange rate) and closes 2022 with sales of 120,000 million dollars (around 110,000 million euros). The main reason for this sudden boom in second-hand clothes is the increase in prices. and the current economic outlook marked by inflation and the cost of raw materials.
Another explanation is the boom in demand for this type of clothing. Actually, Vintage fashion already represents “25% of the average consumer’s wardrobe”.What does the boom in the second-hand market mean for fashion brands and retailers, according to the report prepared by BCG Consultancy? Similarly, if we take into account the entire textile, clothing, footwear and accessories sector, Second-hand fashion already accounts for around 5% of the entire sector.
second fabric pole
So-called fast fashion, on the other hand, has also managed to recover from the pandemic and could see growth in its business, albeit at a slower pace than vintage clothing. The best-known ready-to-wear companies include companies such as Inditex, Uniqlo, H&M, GAP or Primark.
Of all those mentioned, the Galician textile giant has taken the cake in sales since the end of 2022 – the financial year that includes the Christmas campaign – with a turnover of 32,569 million euros, up from almost 60% compared to 2020% higher, when sales did not exceed 20.400 million. H&M comes next, although in this case its sales have fallen compared to 2020. Thus, the Swedish firm went from a turnover of 25.121 million to a turnover of 19.750 million at the end of 2022.
Without counting Inditex or H&M, the fast fashion brand par excellence is Fast Retailing, the parent company of the company on which Uniqlo relies. The activity of the Japanese multinational is booming, in two years it has increased its turnover by 20%. Thus, the company went from last year’s sales of 13,577 million euros to 16,349 million. With a similar turnover, GAP is around 14,550 million euros, 13% more than in 2020 when it closed the year with sales of 12,880 million euros.
Finally, among the big brands to integrate fast fashion would be Primark. The Irish company also increased its sales. Concretely, 30.5% more, until its turnover reaches 8,172 million euros, against 6,673 million two years earlier.
bright future
The future of vintage clothing looks bright and full of opportunities, as it is estimated to cover 40% of the clothing market, although this will depend on economic and social factors. In fact, there are many reports that agree Second-hand clothes will put an end to “imposing” fast fashion.
For example, the Consumer Trends 2022 study prepared by the Sammy Alliance confirms what the pandemic means for consumers before and after. ,Over 3 million people bought second-hand clothes in 2020», due to a change in consumption habits, because the durability of products is more important. Therefore, he predicts that “second-hand fashion will double that of fast fashion in 2030”. A study by Threaded Up Similar is the perspective that estimates that “second-hand clothes will grow 414% by 2025 and even double fast fashion sales.”
There are more and more second-hand clothing companies. There is no doubt that the fashion industry will always play an important role in the economy. Even then, It is a very competitive field which must now face new challenges like digitization.
|
Sources
2/ https://nationworldnews.com/grows-twelve-times-faster-than-fast-fashion/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Grows twelve times faster than fast fashion
- Google today made its final switch to mobile-first indexing in six years.
- Heart Health or Cancer Risk? Meet the Jekyll and Hyde of Nutrition — ScienceDaily
- Former Prime Minister Imran Khan says 80% chance of my arrest on Tuesday
- BBC Modi documentary: BBC receives HC notice of libel suit for its documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi
- Canadian wildfire smoke triggers air quality warnings in northwestern USExBulletin
- Actor Aditya Singh Rajput found dead in bathroom due to drug overdose: Sources
- Keydet Baseball SoCon Tournament Preview
- Irish men’s lacrosse advances to Final Four with win over Johns Hopkins
- Wall Street awaits crucial talks to avoid U.S. default – Reuters
- Meta fined $1.3 billion for violating EU data privacy rules
- Comparing modern interdisciplinary practices with ‘old-fashioned’ cancer treatments