Priyanka Chopra is a total bombshell in a plunging white halter dress for ‘The View’





Priyanka Chopra was apparently inspired by Kim Kardashian and had her own Marilyn Monroe moment when she appeared as a guest on View out in New York on Monday, May 8, wearing a head-turning white halter-neck dress that gave us some serious Seven year itch vibes. The 40 year old man love one more time The actress did a mini photo shoot on the streets of the Big Apple and showed more of her stunning Proenza Schouler matte crepe plunging maxi dress, from the brand’s Pre-Fall 2023 collection. The 25 best gift ideas for Mother’s Day Splash News Priyanka Chopra wears a white Proenza Schouler dress in New York We also love how the dress was backless, making it look as sexy from the back as it does from the front! Stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray – who was also behind *that* powder blue Nina Ricci dress for the New York premiere of love one more time – can’t hurt right now! Priyanka’s accessories were also on point, as she finished her sundress with oversized white Hollywood diva-style sunglasses, gold hoop earrings and white pointy-toe Pferi boots. THE Citadel The star’s hair was styled by Danielle Priano and worn in a sleek fuzz with soft curls at the ends, while her makeup, which was the exquisite work of Yumi Mori, was soft and vibrant, with nude pink lips and highlights. pink rosy cheeks. Fan Comments The mother-of-one’s fans have flooded her and her glam squad’s social media pages with praise, as you’d expect from such a look. “She’s amazing,” one fan commented on her stylist’s May 11 Instagram post, while another said she was “a vision,” followed by an aptly white heart emoji. “God’s work, Rebecca,” gushed another, followed by a red heart emoji. “So cool for summer,” another captioned, followed by a white heart emoji. “She’s so beautiful,” another fan praised, followed by a black heart emoji, while someone else said, “She’s so gorgeous,” followed by an emoji in the eyes of the heart. It goes without saying, but many fans dropped a variation of heart eyes, red heart, white heart, and fire emojis. Priyanka Chopra on view Priyanka and View the ladies discussed a lot of things on the show, including the Amazon Prime show Citadelher love one more time first look (and an embarrassing red carpet incident we had no idea!) and how having daughter Malti made her slow down and reprioritize things. “I was really grateful that it happened to me at a time when I had the ability to put a pin in it,” Priyanka confessed. “Not everyone has the ability to say ‘hey, I’m not going to work’ or take a year off, but I did, I took a year off.” She then joked, “And I’m someone who’s done about four movies a year because I’m just greedy; I don’t want someone else to do the work in case I don’t anymore” , adding, “I still have that energy, but when it came, it was like nothing else mattered.” “She’s like my sharpening signal,” she continued, adding, “Wherever I go in the world, I have to come home. She’s everywhere with me, she’s in New York right now. moment with me, which means my mom is everywhere with me.” She went on to say that she was grateful to her mother and stepmother for allowing her and her husband Nick Jonas, 30 years, to work, because they know their daughter is in good hands, adding: “Me and my husband have so much support to be able to do our work, and my grandmother did it for me. My mother was a mother who worked and my grandmother took care of us.

