The Beauty Market in 2023: A State of Fashion Special Report

In 2022, the beauty market, defined as skin care, fragrances, makeup and hair care, generated approximately $430 billion in revenue. Today, beauty is on an upward trajectory in all categories. It has proven resilient in the face of global economic crises and in a turbulent macroeconomic environment. Beauty is now an industry that many people, from high profile financiers to A-list celebrities, want to be part of and for good reason. After a strong recovery from the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the beauty market is expected to reach approximately $580 billion by 2027, with projected growth of 6% per year (Figure 1). This figure is in line with or slightly higher than other consumer segments such as apparel, footwear, eyewear, pet care, food and beverages.

A dynamic segment poised for disruption, the beauty industry will have reshaped itself around a growing range of products, channels and markets before the end of this decade. Consumers, especially younger generations, will drive this shift, as their own definitions of beauty evolve as their perceptions of everything from the meaning of sustainability and the role of influencers and key opinion leaders to importance of self-care, will evolve. Overall, beauty is expected to be characterized by premiumization, with the level of premium beauty expected to grow at an annual rate of 8% (compared to 5% for mass beauty) between 2022 and 2027, as consumers trade and increase their spending, especially on perfume and make-up.

At the same time, we expect the landscape to become even more competitive as a range of independent brands that have successfully entered the market over the past decade seek to expand and new challengers emerge. Increased competition will also cause incumbent brands and retailers to change. In line with market trend-driven momentum, 42% of McKinseys 2023 consumer survey respondents in China, France, Germany, Italy, UK and US say they enjoy trying new brands. Meanwhile, consumers are increasingly buying in different price ranges and reporting that online and offline stores influence their shopping behavior. Their preference for omnichannel shopping should continue to fuel the shift of traditional brands online and independent brands to a physical presence.

Beauty e-commerce has nearly quadrupled between 2015 and 2022, and its share is now over 20%, with a significant trail to follow. This compares to an e-commerce share in 2022 of around 30% in apparel and footwear, and around 65% in toys and games.

A number of factors have fueled the growth of beauty e-commerce: the expansion of beauty offerings from online giants like Amazon in the US and Tmall in China; the increased digital sophistication of direct-to-consumer players; the ever-increasing importance of e-commerce for omnichannel retailers; and the proliferation of social selling, including live streaming, in Asia. E-commerce is expected to continue to be the fastest growing sales channel, at 12% per year between 2022 and 2027, but growth in traditional channels including specialty retail, grocery and drug stores , is expected to pick up post-pandemic as consumers prefer omnichannel. is partly driven by their continued desire to discover and try products in-store (Exhibit 2). Department stores are expected to continue to lose market share globally.

Structural and competitive dynamics are changing

Where to play will become just as important a question as how to win, given the changing tailwinds for underlying growth. Changing dynamics will make the industry’s largely homogeneous global playbooks of past decades less effective and force brands to re-evaluate their global strategies and introduce more nuance and adaptation.

Geographical diversification will become more essential than ever. It’s only recently, for example, that brands have been able to focus their footprints on the industry’s two main countries: China and the United States. The two countries will remain powerful forces for the industry, with the beauty market expected to reach $96 billion in China and $114 billion in North America by 2027 (Figure 3).

But in both markets, growth will be harder to come by for individual brands, not least because of fierce local and foreign competition. Meanwhile, other countries and regions, including the Middle East and India, are poised to step into the limelight, offering distinct potential for specific categories and price points. The likely outcome is that many brands will align their geographic strategies with this new world order, which will require a variety of localized playbooks.

Across all geographies, another growth opportunity will be products and services at the top of the price pyramid: the true luxury and ultra-luxury beauty market has the potential to double from around $20 billion today today to around $40 billion by 2027.

Five disruptive themes

The next few years will be a dynamic time for the beauty industry, filled with opportunities and new challenges. Its high profitability, with EBITDA margins of up to 30%, will continue to attract new founders and investors to the space. With limited places available on the beauty palette, successful brands will adapt to the changing rules of the game and ensure a unique and differentiated value proposition within a saturated market and increasingly sophisticated consumers. The key dynamic will include the following elements:

The redesign of the growth map. Slowing growth in China, coupled with increased local competition, means the country will no longer be a universal growth engine for the industry. As a result, the US market will become even more important, with strong growth, especially over the next few years. This market will become a competitive battleground for established brands and a potential green pasture for new entrants. The Middle East is expected to fuel growth over the same period, with India expected to emerge as a new longer-term hotspot.

The coming years will offer all the right ingredients from nimble channel mixes for consumers eager to explore new products for the continued growth of the beauty industry. For beauty leaders and challengers, there will be many opportunities to thrive, if they develop and execute bespoke strategies that reflect the changing world of beauty.