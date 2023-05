Capturing the coolest kids in the hottest looks from Australian Fashion Week

Think Aussie fashion and its likely loads of beige linen, beach-ready swim shorts and hippie mini dresses will come to mind. A quick look at the street style showcased at the 2023 edition of Australian Fashion Weeks Resort last week, however, erased those stereotypes and proved that there is a lot more fashion happening on the streets of Sydney than you probably initially imagined. Right now, the city’s tracks are changing, as a new generation of young talent emerges like Alix Higginwhose front row challenged Chopova Lowenas as to how many people wore her designs, and timethe first First Nations brand to go solo on schedule.

As is the case when you are a world and the frustrating DHL tracking time away from Europe, brands born in Australia and Aotearoa-New Zealand were in heavy rotation outside of the showrooms. Shiny leather creations from bag brand Kiwi Yu Mei were seen slung over the shoulders of editors and models, and Caroline Reznik’s leather pieces were the Friday night uniform. With so many of the week’s most anticipated shows inspired by and showcasing a parade filled with designer communities, each day was dressed by whoever had to present it: brightly colored androgynous textiles for Erik Yvon, body-hugging fonts for the tops for Higgins and hand-sewn styles for Youkhana.

That didn’t mean global brands weren’t represented alongside local talent. Attendees strolled between shows wearing an eclectic mix of both established and emerging names. Inside Wackie Jus debut I spotted a Masha Popova denim jacket, and outside Telfars famous unobtainable black duffel bag, and the pieces that are trending right now like Miu Miu ballet flats and Lemaires croissant bags. were interspersed with vintage and thrift finds, and the odd heirloom designer piece from Balenciaga or Burberry. A shoutout goes to the stylish guys in Sydney, who, like A$AP Rocky just recently, threw preppy plaid skirts and kilts over trousers and matched them with Margiela’s patented Tabis skincare. Judging by the last week when it comes to looks, Australia’s national style identity has spent the past few years cleaning up its IG and rebranding just before ditching IG altogether in favor of Tik Tok. Click through the gallery above to see Sydney’s best street style, captured on film by Phoebe Wolfe, plus some extras in the one below.

