Trans Girl Misses Graduation After Refusing To Dress As A Boy

A 17-year-old transgender girl missed her graduation from Harrison Central High School on Saturday after a federal judge cleared the school to bar her from to wear a dress under her robe and ordered her to wear traditional male attire instead.

The Gulfport teenager, identified only by the initials LB in court documents, told CNN on Sunday that she skipped her graduation rather than show up and be forced to wear something totally different from me.

It was detrimental to know that I will not be able to experience my degree as I had imagined and planned for so many years and that I was actively attending this school being myself with my teachers, my peers, the other students of my class, she said.

The lawsuit, which LB’s parents Henry Brown and Samantha Brown filed last week with support from the ACLU of Mississippi, said school officials told LB on May 9 that she had to adhere to the HCHS gender-based dress code policy for graduation, which states that girls must wear a white dress and dress shoes and boys must wear a white button-up shirt, black dress pants, black dress shoes and a tie or bow tie. During a hearing last Friday, the district noted that LB and her mother had already signed a form agreeing to abide by the graduation dress code.

She identifies as female, so we followed the female dress code, LB’s mother, Samantha Brown, told CNN. We felt like we were following the dress code.

But on May 10, LB’s mother called Superintendent Mitchell King to seek clarification on the school districts’ graduation dress code policy, according to the complaint.

During this call, the defendant King testified that LB was still a boy and that he had to wear pants, socks and shoes, like a boy. Ms Brown asked what would happen if LB wore a dress to the ceremony, and defendant King said she would not be allowed to attend, the document continues.

In the lawsuit, the ACLU argued that the school districts’ actions violated the 1st Amendment’s guarantee of free speech, the 14th Amendment’s guarantee of equal protection under the law, and Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in any educational program or activity.

The superintendent said they based their determination of a student’s sex on their birth certificate. LB’s family asked the court to stop the school from punishing her for following the girls’ dress code.

Last Friday, after hours of testimony from Harrison Central High School and school district officials, U.S. District Court Judge Taylor McNeel ruled in favor of the school district, leaving LB no choice but to acquiesce on demand to dress like her male peers or miss graduation.

Former President Donald Trump appointed the judge to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi in June 2020; the US Senate confirmed McNeel in December 2020, weeks after Trump lost the presidential election.

The court’s decision to uphold the explicit discrimination of our client’s school districts is deeply disappointing and concerning. Our client needs to focus on celebrating this stage of her life alongside her friends and loved ones, The ACLU of Mississippi said in a Twitter thread Saturday morning.

Instead, this decision casts shame and humiliation on a day that should be about joy and pride. All students in Mississippi should have the right and autonomy to be who they are and not who judges and school officials think they should be.

The Mississippi Free Press called Harrison County Central High School for comment last week, but a representative for the bureau said there was no comment.

Calls to the school district office went unanswered.