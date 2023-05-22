



I ask him why, exactly, he’s having a tie-themed dinner in downtown New York in 2023. If you asked me the same question maybe two years ago, he says, I wouldn’t be as optimistic as today. It was no surprise, Goineau tells me, that tie sales plummeted during the work-from-home era. But then, almost as quickly, they bounced back. This year, sales of Herms ties have returned to 2019 levels. (Before the pandemic, sales had grown slowly but steadily.) In a tie-free world, the Herms tie is paradoxically gaining popularity. I didn’t know it was going to recover as quickly as that, says Goineau. In recent years, one of the dominant trends in menswear worn on the catwalks and in the market has been a return to formal attire, fueled by an explosion of weddings and parties, and a sourness on softwear and informed of our lives confined to the house. . But the revival of the Herms tie adds an interesting wrinkle to this stylish new era, which many have identified as heralding a quiet luxury style revolution. With their bright tones and expressive patterns, most Herms ties are pure fantasy. If you look at the Herms tie, it’s colorful. They are soft and very light. In a way, I think you could even say they’re quite feminine, says Goineau. This emotional approach to style has linked directly to a distinctly younger clientele, according to Goineau, who has noticed a new generation flocking to the silk department in recent years. Herms introduced its men’s tie in the 1950s. According to the story, a Herms store in Cannes began selling them to gamblers who needed ties to get into a nearby casino. In the 1980s, the company added a series of animal-covered ties with intricate designs: prancing horses, in the brand’s equestrian tradition, were joined by flying elephants, swinging monkeys and cuddling pandas Herms jewelry. Businessmen, tycoons and politicians, who were otherwise stuck with dark navy suits and white shirts, couldn’t get enough of the cheeky collectible ties, and by the late 90s the brand was selling more than a million ties per year. Now that even the G7 world leaders no longer wear ties, the next generation is pushing the obsession forward. Even though the Herms bonds renewed grail status was not yet evident on the streets of Tribeca, inside the Odeon the waiters showed some of the ways the strict bonds could be loosened, spiritually if not practically. . Before dinner started, stylist Ryan Young stood in a corner, twisting the fine silks like balloon animals: one waiter sported an origami-d tie in an oversized bow, another had three ties springing in concert from his collar . A bartender sported criss-cross suspenders made of interwoven patterned ties. They’re having fun, Goineau says of Hermès’ young customers. It was part of a uniform, and now it’s the opposite. Young people see the tie as a touch of fantasy in a way. It’s quite different, they don’t use the product the same way we do.

