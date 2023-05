Cannes 2023 red carpet looks: All the fashion from the 76th film festival

CNN

The 76th edition of Cannes, the most glamorous film festival on the calendar, is in full swing and the outfits worn on the Promenade de la Croisette are as surprising as ever. On the red carpet so far, we’ve seen Helen Mirren with a mop of blue hair, Irina Shayk in a subversive skin-baring leather look and seen Jennifer Lawrence team a timeless Dior couture Spring/Summer 2023 dress with a pair black flip flops (over the years the festival has drawn controversy for previously attempting to enforce a no-flats policy among its female attendees). But there was no shortage of glamour, theatrics and even a bit of fashion history. On Saturday, Natalie Portman arrived wearing a spectacular Grand Gala dress in embroidered tulle, a replica of the Junon dress from the Diors Fall-Winter 1949 couture collection. , remains one of Christian Dior’s most recognizable designs. He was inspired by the Greek goddess Hera and the beauty of the sacred bird Heras peacock feather. The original dress was exhibited at the Metropolitan Museum in New York. And while some stars opted for more subdued displays of elegance (take Phoebe Waller-Bridges, an ultra-chic, all-black, custom Schiaparelli dress with elbow-length gloves), others jumped at the chance to make a more visual entrance. Last week, Chinese actor Fan Bingbing captivated onlookers with a personalized dress by Christopher Bu featuring delicate and painterly tigers. Her bodice was decorated with a bamboo forest scene. For more than seven decades, the hallowed red carpet of the Croisettes has welcomed age-old starlets and fashion icons such as Brigitte Bardot, Elizabeth Taylor, Princess Diana and Madonna. Festivities have long been as fashionable as movies, the level of spectacle has only increased. And there is still more to come. Click through our highlights gallery above to see the most captivating looks from the event.

