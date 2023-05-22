Mississippi transgender girl misses high school diploma after judge rejects dress code appeal





A Mississippi transgender high school student did not attend a graduation ceremony on Saturday after a federal judge ruled the student would have to abide by the school’s dress code for the event. The 17-year-old is represented by the American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi, which said in a Twitter statement on Friday that the court’s decision to bar their client, who bears the initials LB in court documents, from dressing according to gender identity is “deeply disappointing and concerning.” “All Mississippi students should have the right and autonomy to be who they are, not what judges and school officials think they should be,” the ACLU said in a statement. According to an Associated Press report, the ACLU sued the district after Harrison Central High School principal Kelly Fuller and school district superintendent Mitchell King told LB to dress according to men’s dress code. Male graduates must wear white shirts and black pants, while female graduates must wear white dresses. WOMEN REFUSE TO STAND ON WINNERS PODIUM AFTER TRANSGENDER CYCLIST FINISHED FIRST PLACE IN WOMEN’S CATEGORY The lawsuit says the school has “offered no justification that could justify the serious and continuing deprivation of the plaintiffs’ constitutional and statutory rights free from discrimination on the basis of sex.” “For the past four years of her high school career, Plaintiff LB has worn dresses, skirts, and other traditionally feminine attire without issue or repercussion, including during in-person classes, events, and sponsored programs. through school and extracurricular activities,” the lawsuit states. NEBRASKA SENATOR DEBATS BAN ON SEX RECHANGE SURGERY FOR MINORS, SHOUTS ‘WE NEED TRANS PEOPLE’ “Defendants’ sudden decision to ban LB from wearing a dress and heels now, in the final and perhaps most important event of her high school career, serves no legitimate interest or justification,” he continues. During a call with LB’s mother, Harrison County School District Superintendent Mitchell King said LB “must wear pants, socks and shoes like a boy,” according to the ACLU. LB had met the requirements to receive a degree, Harrison County School District attorney Wynn Clark told The Associated Press. CALIFORNIA TRANSGENDER HIGH SCHOOL RUNNER 2ND PLACE IN GIRLS RACE WISHES COUNTERFEIT U.S. District Judge Taylor McNeel dismissed the ACLU’s temporary restraining order regarding the school’s dress code policy last Friday, the day before the graduation ceremony. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “Our client should be focused on celebrating this milestone in her life alongside her friends and loved ones. Instead, this decision brings shame and humiliation to a day that should be about joy and pride,” the ACLU continued in a statement on Twitter.

