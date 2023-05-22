LeBron James’ son Bronny dresses in Chrome Hearts for 2023 prom – Footwear News





LeBron Raymone “Bronny” James Jr. looked elegantly dressed for his 2023 prom at Sierra Canyon School. LeBron James and Savannah James’ son attended the event before he graduated from high school. To commemorate the moment, LeBron and Savannah shared cute photos of their son on Instagram. Over the weekend, Savannah uploaded a snapshot of herself and Bronny via Instagram Stories. The image sees the mother and son posing in a beautiful backyard with vibrant flowers and trees.

Savannah James and son Bronny James via Instagram Stories on May 21, 2023. Bronny was perfectly suited for the walk, donning a full set of Chrome Hearts. The athlete’s wardrobe consisted of a black blazer jacket and matching pleated trousers. To further enhance his outfit, the basketball player accessorized a silver cross necklace, diamond-encrusted bracelets and a chunky ring. Related To complete Bronny’s look, there was a set of leather loafers. The silhouette featured a round outsole highlighted with a thin silver metal accent in the center. The shoes also featured a buckle strap on the instep and a chunky block heel. Unlike leather dress shoes, loafers are a more casual shoe choice and perfect for any occasion, including high profile red carpet events. Often made of leather, loafers are slip-on shoes worn by all genders. Unlike leather dress shoes, loafers are a more casual shoe choice, perfect for any occasion, including attending high-profile red carpet events. Savannah James made a classy appearance alongside her son. The interior designer wore a Prada white button-up shirt with a tank top and high-waisted pleated pants. She had on her feet a pair of strappy sandals. PHOTOS: Check out how more star style loafers in the gallery. About the Author: Ashley Rushford is Footwear News’ digital editor. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley earned her BA in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.

