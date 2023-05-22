Jennifer Lawrence Skips Unofficial Cannes Dress Code With Shoe Choice





Jennifer Lawrence knows how to command Cannes in flip flops, nothing less. The actor appeared on Sunday at the Cannes Film Festival for the preview of Anatomy of a Fall, wearing a red dress in Dior Haute Couture silk crepe, associated with a Archi Dior necklace in white gold and diamonds. Lawrence, dressed by the stylist Jamie Mizrahididn’t walk the official red carpet in sandals. But, as seen in photos from the event, the actor wore black The Row flip flops at one point on the carpet, Mizrahi confirmed to HuffPost through his rep Monday. Actress Jennifer Lawrence attends the ‘Anatomie D’une Chute (Anatomy Of A Fall)’ red carpet during the 76th Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 21. Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images Who could blame Lawrence for wearing sandals on those steep steps? Stephane Cardinale – Corbis via Getty Images It was a daring choice, since famous Cannes, and controversiallyencourage women to wear heels on her red carpet. In 2015, a number of women were reportedly turned away from attending a Carol premiere because they were wear flats. HuffPost has contacted the Cannes Film Festival to clarify its current dress code policy. Lawrence’s decision to wear sandals recalls Kristen Stewart’s 2018 appearance at the festival. The Spencer star posed for photographers on the red carpet in Christian Louboutin stilettos, which she then took off to walk barefoot on the rest of the carpet. Two years earlier, Stewart had denounced the implicit expectation of festivals that women wear heels. Kristen Stewart takes off her shoes on the Cannes red carpet as she arrives on May 14, 2018 for the screening of the film “BlacKkKlansman.” Valery Haché via Getty Images Whether [a man and I] were walking down the red carpet together and someone stopped me and said, Excuse me, girl, you’re not wearing heels. You can’t come in, so [Im going to say], Neither did my friend. Should he wear heels? Stewart said in 2016, according to vanity lounge. It can work both ways, she added. It’s like you just can’t ask me to do something you don’t ask him to do. I understand the black tie thing, but you should be able to do either flats or heels.

