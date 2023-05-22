Check out the hottest new releases for upcoming shows

As Denim Premiere Vision is set to take place from May 31st to June 1st in Berlin, at Arena Berlin, find out what’s next and all the hottest new releases from upcoming shows including Future Fabrics Expo, Milano Unica, Munich Fabric Start, Premiere Vision, Texworld and White Resort.

White launches a new station-focused show

White will return to Milan on the same days as the Milan Menswear Shows from June 18-20 at Base, former Ansaldo spaces, Via Tortona 54, with a new format – White Resort.

The new event will be dedicated to the search for collections for summer holidays and relaxation. It will present a “showcase” of international brands selected according to White’s criteria and characterized by product quality, sustainability, the balance between creativity and portability, and qualified distribution.

The show will present lines of clothing and accessories in a design center, specially designed by Massimiliano Bizzi and dedicated to a sophisticated and glamorous holiday atmosphere.

In addition to resort wear, in all its variations, it will also host collections dedicated to the beachwear segment. They will be innovative and refined creations, made with unusual materials and color combinations, characterized by new cuts and aesthetic canons.

Clothing to be worn on various occasions of the day will be offered, the characteristics of which suggest the idea of ​​peace and freedom of holiday moments. The exclusive accessories will supplement the demand of a market, that of the station, in full expansion and highly globalized.

“We are planning an event again on the Mens Fashion dates. The optimism generated by the recent success of White Donna, which has just ended, reinforces our confidence in the White Resort project, which will offer the international market and buyers from the best concept stores in the world, a selection of the highest level of fashionable clothing for travel and vacation,” said Massimiliano Bizzi, founder of White.

“After a thorough analysis of the market, we can say that this project has great development potential, which is why we intend to invest in this new event for the long term,” he added.

Participating brands will include Pearl&Caviar, Coocu, Elise, Agua De Coco, Adamant and De Siena.

The Future Fabrics Expo is approaching

The Future Fabrics Expo is a large showcase dedicated to sourcing certified and sustainable material solutions for fashion.

The show will take place for its 10th edition from June 26-29 in London and will showcase over 3,300 materials and host a curated solutions zone and innovation hub, with event partners showcasing initiatives and solutions aimed at to help the most pressing issues around climate, biodiversity, soils and oceans.

Its series of seminars will unite the voices of key players and global vanguards, amplifying some of the most critical themes of the moment. The Expo will showcase best-practice exhibitors, factories and suppliers, all offering efficient solutions across the supply chain, committed to implementing breakthrough innovations and alternative materials for a fashion future. positive for the planet.

The show will take place on June 26 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and June 27 and 28 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Magazine London.

Among the exhibitors who have already confirmed their presence, there will be Advance Denim, Chargeurs PCC, Hyosung, Lenzing, Thermore, Nativa, Pyratex, Spiber, Ventile and many others.

Texworld Evolution is getting ready to start

The next edition of the world textile fair Texworld Paris, while celebrating its 25th anniversary, will take place from July 3 to 5 in Paris in a new location for the first time, the Parc des Expositions de Versailles, at Porte de Versailles, at the center of Paris.

The show is expecting a significant increase in exhibitors from Asia, as more than 400 finished product manufacturers from the continent will be present in the Apparel Sourcing Paris section of the show. In particular, the China Textile Innovation Center (CTIC) will host a trend forum at the entrance of the show.

Texworld also wishes to emphasize the importance of the ethical dimension of this edition since, on the fabric side, the Taiwan Textile Federation (TTF) will organize a group of manufacturers around these issues under the name of “Taiwan Eco Textile Collective”.

Along the same lines, Apparel Sourcing Paris will also host a Sustainable Pakistan Pavilion. Alongside this, a wider offering of sustainable projects and products will be showcased and showcased as part of the organization’s selection, which is part of its already established sustainable sourcing route.

The denim sector, which houses a range of finished products and raw materials, will also be well represented. The offer in this segment will expand to accommodate some sixty factories of increasingly international scope. Among the countries that have confirmed their presence inside this zone are Indonesia, Pakistan, Taiwan and China.

Avantex Paris and Leatherworld will be present at Texworld Evolution Paris in July and will participate with a new frequency since the manufacturers of these segments will be present at each edition in July.

Leatherworld will focus exclusively on genuine leather products and reaffirm its international reach by welcoming the return of a South African pavilion alongside China, India and Pakistan.

Avantex Paris will launch the Hub, a new space dedicated to companies that offer solutions and innovations for the fashion industry. These include two new concepts, the Resources space, a phygital exhibition space intended to showcase innovative and sustainable textile and fashion products in partnership with the Foursource platform, and the Metaverse Fashion Zone (which brings together innovative Web3 services).

Premiere Vision is gearing up for a comeback

For its next edition, which will be held from July 4 to 6 in Paris Nord Villepinte, Première Vision Paris will face major changes to keep up with developments in the textile industry.

In order to present a more immediate and informative description of the characteristics of exhibitors’ products and the measures taken by manufacturers, the show will present a new pictogram guide based on five criteria related to materials.

The criteria determined by Première Vision and independent experts are based on labels and certifications selected for their solidity on a global scale, including GOTS, Bluesign, Leather Working Group, Iso 14001, Ecolabel, Global Recycled Standard, Oeko-Tex Standard 100, European Flax and FSC.

This initiative will be gradually extended on the basis of exhibitor volunteering.

The layout of the show will also rely on a different organization of its halls since after four post-pandemic editions organized in only three exhibition halls, Première Vision Paris is once again expanding its offer to four halls.

A new hub located in the heart of Hall 6 will be dedicated to innovation and will bring together the Talks space, the Smart Creation space and a space dedicated to upcycling.

This same hall will also host a sourcing solutions forum which will showcase 1,500 products selected by the PV fashion team using an informative approach to provide a comprehensive overview of the season and offer sourcing solutions tailored to the needs of buyers.

Hall 5 will host an inspiration forum. It will be an immersive forum space intended to reinforce Première Vision’s commitment through the analysis of seasonal trends, a selection of the 500 most creative products of the season, a seasonal film and the color story report of the season.

In addition, three spaces – one dedicated to Leather in Hall 3, one to accessories in Hall 4 and one to creations in Hall 5 – will guide buyers towards specialized sourcing.

Milano Unica and Munich Fabric Start also love July

Milano Unica and E-Milano Unica Connect, the textile and accessories marketplace created in collaboration with Pitti Immagine, are ready for their debut.

The digital market is ready to present every week new materials and ecological proposals for f/w 2024-2025 from exhibitors who will participate in the 37th edition of Milano Unica, which will take place from July 11 to 13.

Exceptionally, the textile fair will not take place at the Fieramilano Rho fair center in Milan in the traditional halls 8,12,16 and 20, currently in the restructuring phase, but in pavilions 1-3 and 2-4, nearby East Gate within easy reach of the metro station. The return to the traditional location is expected for the January 2024 edition.

The inspiring themes of the show for the July 2023 edition featuring f/w 2024/2025 will be MU Community, forming part of the concepts of sharing, belonging, welcoming diversity and inclusivity across the themes Family Community, Culture Community and Night Community.

A new schedule has recently been decided for the next edition of Munich Fabric Start, which will take place from July 18 to 20 at MOC Munich and nearby locations. At the same time, Bluezone, Keyhouse and The Source, will only take place from July 18 to 19.

View Premium Selection will take place, instead, from September 13 to 14, still at the MOC, in Munich.

