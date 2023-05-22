What does Clare Waight Keller do? Florence Pugh is officially a face of Valentino, Dior Cruise ’24, and more!





5 Is Clare Waight Keller designing a collection for Uniqlo? Sources Rumor has it that Clare Waight Keller, who delivered sharp and sophisticated silhouettes at Givenchy, perfected bohemian romance at Chlo, and notably designed Meghan Markle’s wedding dress, could join forces with Uniqlo. Although the Japanese brand has chosen not to comment on the rumours, reports indicate that the award-winning British designer is quietly working on a capsule for the brand. Having stepped away from the spotlight since leaving Givenchy more than three years ago, Waight Keller remains a revered talent whose resume also includes stints as creative director of Pringle of Scotland, as well as at Tom Ford’s Gucci, Ralph Lauren and Calvin Klein. a potential collection designed by Waight Keller would hit Uniqlo stores as early as this fall. Past and current high-end contributors to the chain include Jonathan Anderson, Jil Sander and Christophe Lemaire, among others. Watch this place! Valentino Beauty announces its new ambassador, Florence Pugh Actress Florence Pugh is the new face of Valentino Beauty makeup. The award-winning star is no stranger to the luxury brand, frequently gracing red carpets and the pages of high-design magazines. In recent months, Pugh, 27, has been made up by the beauty arm of Maison Valentino for red carpet appearances at the premiere of The Wonder, the British Fashion Awards, the Venice Film Festival and the Met Gala . As part of her new role at Valentino Beauty, she stars in a new campaign for the recently unveiled Liquirosso Lip and Cheek product. Speaking of Valentino! Valentino’s next Couture show will take place at the Château de Chantilly On July 5, Valentino is due to unveil its latest Haute Couture offering at the historic Chateau de Chantilly estate, about 30 miles north of Paris. Valentino also announced last week that it would be breaking away from its recent format of showcasing mixed collections and holding a separate menswear show during Milan Men’s Fashion Week on June 16. Mark your calls for July 5 at 7:30 p.m. CET to see what beauty Pierpaolo Piccioli has cooked up. Maria Grazia Chiuri chose to show Cruise ’24 in Mexico Maria Grazia Chiuri signed the final chapter of Dior’s love affair with Mexico this weekend, when she presented the Cruise 24 offer of 92 looks, inspired by the dynamism of Mexico City and created in collaboration with local artisans. The collection, with its nods to androgyny and the inclusion of butterflies, lace, languid stitching and embroidery, was also a tip of the hat to the region’s most famous figure: Frida Kahlo and her inimitable style that fused her love for color and femininity with traditional Tehuana. Zapotec women’s clothing. In some outfits, references to how Kahlo would use fashion to not hide, but accentuate her various physical ailments were made. Take for example, a butterfly type belt on a shirt and skirt combination; an example of how Kahlo viewed corrective corsetry as a way to look more beautiful. Traditional huipil tops, petticoats, waistcoats and long tiered skirts unique to the region formed the basis of the collection, as did embroidered and velvet updates on the Bar jacket. Kahlo was also known for her subversive dressing, and as such outfits that nodded to famous images of her in a three-piece suit were a starting point for the many tuxedo-style dresses and costume options. . The show was also staged at the Colegio de San Ildefonso, where Kahlo had studied. Check out some standout looks below: Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on FacebookAndinstagramto stay up to date with all the latest fashion newsand juicy industry gossip.

