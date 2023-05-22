Fashion
Prada optimistic about Milan listing, says fashion group heir
The heir to the Prada fashion empire says growing geopolitical tensions have made a plan to enroll in its Milan home base more important to maintain bridges between Europe and China more than a year. decade after its IPO in Hong Kong.
The Financial Times first reported last year that the $19.3 billion group, which owns brands such as Prada, Miu Miu and Churchs, was considering a dual listing to exploit European investors, but the process was delayed by initial regulatory hurdles. Prada listed shares in Hong Kong in 2011.
Speaking at the FTs Business of Luxury Summit in Monaco, Lorenzo Bertelli said he was optimistic about a dual listing although nothing is decided yet, without giving further details on the timing.
When we listed there [in Hong Kong] we saw it as a way to connect Europe to Asia, now we see [the dual-listing in Milan] as a way to build bridges between East and West at a time of heightened global tensions, said Bertelli, 35.
European luxury groups are benefiting from the boom in sales in China following Beijing’s decision to lift all restrictions linked to Covid-19. But they are also facing calls from European leaders such as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to reduce the risks of their activities in the country amid heightened tensions over the fate of Taiwan.
Bertelli said he also saw threats in China, linked to growing inequality. The biggest risk for luxury is too much social tension between rich and poor, he said of China as well as Western markets.
Relatives of the family said Bertelli, head of corporate social responsibility for the group founded by his parents Patrizio Bertelli and Miuccia Prada, had been an important adviser to his parents on strategic decisions for years.
Bertelli, who has worked for the group since 2017, said there was no doubt he would eventually succeed his father. Whether it’s in three, four or five years, it doesn’t matter. THE [family and management] recognize when it’s the right time, he said.
The former racing driver was up for the challenge but was under no pressure, he said. I risked my life when I was driving cars so it was a different kind of pressure, I always know if you work hard the pressure kinda goes away because you know you did your best.
On Monday, he hinted at heated family discussions about the business. My mom and I are Taurus, as are my brother and dad Aries, so it’s a pretty tough environment, Bertelli said wryly, adding: “Working with both of your parents is not something I would recommend to anyone. .
Bertelli, who studied philosophy and has a passion for sport and politics, added that he backed the recent appointment of chief executive Andrea Guerra so he could learn from someone outside the family.
Prada announced in January that Guerra, a former chief executive of eyewear maker Luxottica, would immediately take over from group executives Patrizio Bertelli and Miuccia Prada to facilitate the succession transition.
Patrizio Bertelli remained chairman of the group while Miuccia Prada is co-creative director of his eponymous brand alongside Raf Simons. The group has also appointed its first external brand managing director, Gianfranco DAttis.
Industry experts and investors see Lorenzo Bertelli as one of the few figures in the Italian fashion industry who could create a national luxury conglomerate to compete with Frances Kering and LVMH.
We are looking, but when the time comes we will have to see what we have left to buy, said Bertelli.
