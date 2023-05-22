Jennifer Lawrence breaks dress code at Cannes Film Festival





This red carpet look could have been a flop. Jennifer Lawrence went for solace at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival yesterday, sporting a pair of black flip flops under her daring red dress at the premiere of ‘Anatomy of a Fall’. The ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ actress, 32, wore simple black sandals with a custom Dior Haute Couture ballgown to the red carpet event. Although her basic beach shoes may have raised some eyebrows at Cannes, known for being very strict about her no apartments policy her princess dress and Dior diamond necklace certainly fit the bill for French glamour. Lawrence wore plain black flip flops with her couture dress. Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP The actress paired her dress with a matching wrap top. Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP She posed with producers Daniel Angeles and Justine Ciarrocchi on the red carpet. Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Lawrence’s designer dress featured spaghetti straps and a soft ruffle at the chest and a matching red wrap, which the ‘Hunger Games’ star draped over her elbows as she walked the red carpet. Although she wore the comfy sandals for a premiere, the ‘X-Men’ actress wore the same dress but changed into red satin heels for a project close to her heart at a later premiere in the same day. Lawrence wore the most formal shoes to the premiere of a documentary she produced called ‘Bread and Roses’, which follows the lives of women living in Afghanistan after the resurgence of the Taliban. Lawrence wore a pair of red heels later in the evening. AFP via Getty Images Fashion fans seemed to like the look, as one Instagram user commented Check the tag post writing, “You can’t see but she has FLIP FLOPS ON!! I love her so much for giving the sexist dress code the middle finger!” “She also wore black flip flops under her dress,” another fan wrote. “I love it!” Lawrence isn’t the first star to push the boundaries when it comes to footwear at Cannes. The actress and producer looked glamorous in her red dress. Getty Images For more Page Six style… Kristen Stewart took off her heels in 2018 and walked barefoot on the red carpet to protest the glitzy film festival’s alleged no-apartments rule, which first came to light when several women were reportedly turned away for not wearing of heels in 2015. Shoes aside, Cannes also cracked down on colorful outfits this year after Vogue writer Zach Weiss was turned away for wearing a bright orange suit jacket rather than sticking to the black tie theme. As for Lawrence’s flip flops, she may be starting a new trend.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pagesix.com/2023/05/22/jennifer-lawrence-wears-flip-flops-on-the-cannes-2023-red-carpet/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos