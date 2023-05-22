Team USATF Takes Eight Bermuda Grand Prix Victories

DEVONSHIRE, Bermuda — Eight American athletes took advantage of a blustery day in paradise on Sunday to win their USATF Bermuda Grand Prix events at Flora Duffy Stadium, a stop on the World Athletics Continental Tour – Gold.

Hopes were high ahead of a clash of titans in the men’s 100m sprint, and it did not disappoint. Coming off the blocks with a big 4.4mps wind pushing the pitch, 2019 world champion Christian Colman released near the line to win in 9.78w, but was nearly caught by the US 200m record holder and world champion Noah Lyles, which arrived like a freight train to take second place in 9.80w. It was Lyles’ fastest time in any condition. Jamaican Ackeem Blake finished third in 9.87w, and Terrance Laird also dipped under 10 seconds with a 9.94w for fourth.

A powerful start Tamari Davis leading the women’s 100m and she extended that lead into the final 50 meters to win in 10.91 over Jamaica’s Shashalee Forbes, who set a lifetime best of 10.98. The third went to Celery Barnes in a season best 11.01 in the only wind allowed event of the day.

Soaring 7.11m/23-4w (+2.1) in her last attempt in the women’s long jump, Tara Davis Woodhall passed defending USATF champion Quanesha Burks and came away victorious with the longest jump in the world this year in all conditions. Burks held the lead for five rounds with a 7.04m/23-1.25w on his third attempt, but fouled on his last try. Davis-Woodhall landed two more wind-assisted 7.03m/23-0.75 jumps in her series.

Similarly, the men’s competition was limited to the final three jumps, with Laquan Nairn of the Bahamas exploding to 8.32m/27-3.75w on his final attempt for victory. World Championship Veterans Steffin McCarter And Will Williams entered the final round sitting 1-2 with McCarter leading at 8.23m/27-0w and USATF Indoor Champion Williams at 8.18m/26-10. McCarter tied his heading distance on the final attempt, but that wasn’t enough to roll back Nairn’s big leap.

Reigning USATF 200m Champion Abby Steiner won his third consecutive race of the season at this distance with a 22.06w (+3.1) which allowed him to gain more than a quarter of a second on second place. Makenzie Dunmore was third in 22.50w. Elie Morrow took a big lead in the men’s 200m, exiting the turn two strides higher up the field, and held off Olympic champion André De Grasse of Canada to win in 20.11w (+4.7). From Grasse and Kendal Williams both clocked 20.28 seconds behind Morrow, with De Grasse securing second place by 0.006 seconds.

Pushed precariously close to the barriers by a wind of +4.0 mps in the men’s 110m hurdles, jamal brit became the 24th man in history to break 13 seconds with a 12.99w that led a podium sweep by American athletes. Eric Edwards finished second in 13.07 w, with the USATF Indoor 60m Hurdles Champion Freddie Crittenden third in 13.13w.

Will Claye landed three jumps good enough to win the men’s triple jump, topped with a 17.45m / 57-3w in the second round. USATF Champion Donald Scott and Jamaican Jordan Scott both set records of 17.06m/55-11.75, but the American earned the best secondary mark to secure second place. Two-time Olympic champion Christian Taylor continued his comeback from an Achilles tendon injury and placed fourth at 16.82m/55-2.25wk.

Going up from seventh at the bell to get into position in the last back straight, Olivia Baker pushed over the shoulder of Susan Aneno of Uganda on the final corner and came out of that corner with a powerful kick to take the lead and held that lead until the finish to win in 2:03 .15, 0.02 ahead of an Aneno dive. Emily Brooks-Richards finished well to place third in 2:03.65.

Jamaican Andrenette Knight was ahead of the top five barriers in the women’s 400m hurdles, just ahead Anna Cockrel. Knight stretched that lead entering the straight and held off a quick close Cassandra Tate to win in 54.90 ahead of Tate’s 55.06. Gabby Scott of Puerto Rico won gold in the women’s 400 in 51.65 Courtney Aroundsecond in 52.23.

Running the third-fastest time in the women’s 100m hurdles in all conditions, Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico cleared the final five barriers to stop the clock at 12.17 (w+3.5). The third went to Tonea Marshall in 12:39 p.m.

Olympic champion Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas easily won the men’s 400m in 44.42, with Trevor Stewart the best American in third at 45.58.