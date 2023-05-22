Fashion
Team USATF Takes Eight Bermuda Grand Prix Victories
DEVONSHIRE, Bermuda — Eight American athletes took advantage of a blustery day in paradise on Sunday to win their USATF Bermuda Grand Prix events at Flora Duffy Stadium, a stop on the World Athletics Continental Tour – Gold.
Hopes were high ahead of a clash of titans in the men’s 100m sprint, and it did not disappoint. Coming off the blocks with a big 4.4mps wind pushing the pitch, 2019 world champion Christian Colman released near the line to win in 9.78w, but was nearly caught by the US 200m record holder and world champion Noah Lyles, which arrived like a freight train to take second place in 9.80w. It was Lyles’ fastest time in any condition. Jamaican Ackeem Blake finished third in 9.87w, and Terrance Laird also dipped under 10 seconds with a 9.94w for fourth.
A powerful start Tamari Davis leading the women’s 100m and she extended that lead into the final 50 meters to win in 10.91 over Jamaica’s Shashalee Forbes, who set a lifetime best of 10.98. The third went to Celery Barnes in a season best 11.01 in the only wind allowed event of the day.
Soaring 7.11m/23-4w (+2.1) in her last attempt in the women’s long jump, Tara Davis Woodhall passed defending USATF champion Quanesha Burks and came away victorious with the longest jump in the world this year in all conditions. Burks held the lead for five rounds with a 7.04m/23-1.25w on his third attempt, but fouled on his last try. Davis-Woodhall landed two more wind-assisted 7.03m/23-0.75 jumps in her series.
Similarly, the men’s competition was limited to the final three jumps, with Laquan Nairn of the Bahamas exploding to 8.32m/27-3.75w on his final attempt for victory. World Championship Veterans Steffin McCarter And Will Williams entered the final round sitting 1-2 with McCarter leading at 8.23m/27-0w and USATF Indoor Champion Williams at 8.18m/26-10. McCarter tied his heading distance on the final attempt, but that wasn’t enough to roll back Nairn’s big leap.
Reigning USATF 200m Champion Abby Steiner won his third consecutive race of the season at this distance with a 22.06w (+3.1) which allowed him to gain more than a quarter of a second on second place. Makenzie Dunmore was third in 22.50w. Elie Morrow took a big lead in the men’s 200m, exiting the turn two strides higher up the field, and held off Olympic champion André De Grasse of Canada to win in 20.11w (+4.7). From Grasse and Kendal Williams both clocked 20.28 seconds behind Morrow, with De Grasse securing second place by 0.006 seconds.
Pushed precariously close to the barriers by a wind of +4.0 mps in the men’s 110m hurdles, jamal brit became the 24th man in history to break 13 seconds with a 12.99w that led a podium sweep by American athletes. Eric Edwards finished second in 13.07 w, with the USATF Indoor 60m Hurdles Champion Freddie Crittenden third in 13.13w.
Will Claye landed three jumps good enough to win the men’s triple jump, topped with a 17.45m / 57-3w in the second round. USATF Champion Donald Scott and Jamaican Jordan Scott both set records of 17.06m/55-11.75, but the American earned the best secondary mark to secure second place. Two-time Olympic champion Christian Taylor continued his comeback from an Achilles tendon injury and placed fourth at 16.82m/55-2.25wk.
Going up from seventh at the bell to get into position in the last back straight, Olivia Baker pushed over the shoulder of Susan Aneno of Uganda on the final corner and came out of that corner with a powerful kick to take the lead and held that lead until the finish to win in 2:03 .15, 0.02 ahead of an Aneno dive. Emily Brooks-Richards finished well to place third in 2:03.65.
Jamaican Andrenette Knight was ahead of the top five barriers in the women’s 400m hurdles, just ahead Anna Cockrel. Knight stretched that lead entering the straight and held off a quick close Cassandra Tate to win in 54.90 ahead of Tate’s 55.06. Gabby Scott of Puerto Rico won gold in the women’s 400 in 51.65 Courtney Aroundsecond in 52.23.
Running the third-fastest time in the women’s 100m hurdles in all conditions, Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico cleared the final five barriers to stop the clock at 12.17 (w+3.5). The third went to Tonea Marshall in 12:39 p.m.
Olympic champion Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas easily won the men’s 400m in 44.42, with Trevor Stewart the best American in third at 45.58.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.usatf.org/news/2023/team-usatf-takes-home-eight-wins-at-bermuda-grand-
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What it would mean for the global economy if the US didn’t repay its debt
- Death of Ray Stevenson: the Irish actor of “RRR” and “Thor” was 58 years old
- Norway stuns Canada in gunfight, Sweden beats Denmark at ice hockey worlds | National sports
- Team USATF Takes Eight Bermuda Grand Prix Victories
- Google Honors Native American LGBTQ Icon Barbara May Cameron With New Doodle
- How long can Sunak avoid the obvious at Bravermans speed? | John Crace
- Erin Burnett has been banned from entering the country by Russia. Let’s see what he has to say
- Greek election results as prime minister Mitsotakis hails big win – BBC News
- First discovery of chronic pain in the brain
- Northern California – Large earthquake causes small tremors
- E. Jean Carroll seeks new damages from Trump over CNN comments
- Erdogan wins support for second-round Turkish elections from third-place candidate