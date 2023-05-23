Designed for your fastest marathon ever | British GQ





Cast your eyes at the feet of the most runners who glide closest to the start line in almost every race. The best running shoes you’ll see worn by those who wish to leave the rest of the peloton in the dust will be the ones sporting the big swoosh: Nike, in many ways, still holds the race day crown. Slowly but surely, however, this sea of ​​ticks is being invaded by the Onitsuka tiger stripes of the Asics Metaspeed Sky+. Asics launched the Sky its answer to Nikes Vaporfly in 2011. A year later came the Sky+, a redesign that tried and managed to find parity with the competition. Since then, this trainer is a knockout option you’ll want to put on when speed is your goal. To make the Sky+ a race day shoe that will inspire you to run ever faster, Asics has introduced a Motion Wrap mesh upper. Even lighter than the one used on the first Sky, each shoe now weighs just over 100g, meaning it more closely matches the lightness of competitive running shoes. Down below is an AsicsGrip rubber outsole that will hold firm on roads and pavements and even when routes start to twist and turn. Between that almost paper-thin upper and the grippy outsole now sits a much larger portion of Asics FF Blast Turbo foam. There’s still a bit of squidginess here, but that support wedge also provides a snappy bounce when you start to shift. Asics has also repositioned its on-trend carbon fiber plate that sits inside its curvaceous silhouette to ensure it provides high energy return when it’s time to take these shoes for a distance. marathon. The result is a shoe that can truly stand up to the competition. This reworked midsole gives you a spring and has led to noticeably increased comfort on longer runs: when you hit your fastest stride, it really hits your stride too. The thin upper and tongue keep feet locked in and you know it’s instantly ready for speed the second you grab yours. The outsole also holds firmly in dry and wetter conditions, but can wear out quickly, which means that, like Nikes great shoes, it’s the one to keep in reserve for those PB hunting days. . Asics says the Sky+ like the Sky is designed for runners who increase their stride length as they increase their speed. Whether you’re a stride runner or not, it’s not one you’ll just be able to ride on slower days. If you wear them for slower runs, you just won’t get the most out of them. The clue is really in the name here: it’s called Metaspeed because it wants you to go fast. Not designed to handle an easy walk in the park or a session on the treadmill at the gym, here’s a shoe that lets you run your fastest marathon ever. More comfortable than the original Sky, Asics has truly created a running shoe capable of running double-digit distances. It took a while, but Asics now has a shoe that can compete with the big names in running Nike and Adidas. NOW READ Best Men’s Running Tights for All-Weather Runs The best running shorts for men for 10 km faster Best sports and running underwear for comfortable, chafe-free workouts

