Everlane linen dresses that celebrities love to wear





One look at my wardrobe and you'll know I have a problem. My love of linen has no limit, except for the physical constraints of my dressing room. What is the reasonable number of white linen button-down shirts a woman should own? (Don't answer that — I'll probably top that number by a dozen, at least.) The same goes for airy, effortless linen dresses. With summer approaching, temperatures are rising and so are the number of linen dresses I own. Turns out I'm not the only one with a flax love affair. Celebrities like Riley Keough and Andie MacDowell have been spotted in linen dresses from one beloved sustainable brand in particular: Everlane. Known for its elevated basics without the high price tag, Everlane has stocked up on its site for far from boring linen dresses that are bound to become new wardrobe staples. There's a reason – so many reasons, really – why linen is a go-to summer fabric. The benefits of linen, especially in hot weather, are numerous. First: Highly absorbent and breathable fabric won't cling to your body. Second: flax has a reduced carbon impact (compared to cotton) because it requires less water and fewer pesticides for its production. Third? Linen always looks effortlessly cool, in an "oh, that old thing?" way, whether you're heading to the office, having a barbecue in your backyard or on vacation. So go ahead, kiss a wrinkle here and there. Everlane has you covered. Scroll through for five linen pieces from Everlane (including the two dresses that were spotted on Keough and MacDowell), all worthy of your summer wardrobe, that you'll look and feel cool wearing. Linen trapeze dress $178.00 There's something about this linen dress that makes us dream of frolicking on the beaches of Saint-Tropez this summer. Don't let the full length fool you into thinking it's too much fabric for hot days; since it's made of linen, with a cotton lining for extra comfort (and no peekaboo with our bras and underwear!), it's as airy as possible. The classic crew neck leads to an A-line body, three-quarter length sleeves with a subtle balloon shape and everyone's favorite pockets. Andie McDowell looked like a million dollars in that dress, and so will you. Hurry though! Sizes are already selling out. Sizes available: 00-12 (14 and 16 are sold out) Colors: 1 The bias-cut linen dress $168.00 Simple yet striking, this linen midi dress will be your new favorite outfit on days when you're at a loss for what to wear. It is This versatile. This dress is also fully lined so you don't have to can you see my underwear? check before you walk through the door. It would look just as good with strappy sandals and earrings for a happy hour with the girls as it would with sneakers (the Riley Keough) for a run to the farmers market. Sizes available: 00-16 Colors: 2 The linen work dress $110.00 It's hard to figure out what to wear to work when it's sweltering. You don't want to show up to the office sweaty. That's where this Everlane dress comes in. Intentionally oversized, this dress offers plenty of room to cool down. The notched collar leads to a clean button front and relaxed patch pockets for a look that perfectly balances business and casual. Don't reserve this dress just for the workplace, though. It would look just as cute with heeled sandals for a date or worn open with cut-off shorts and a bodysuit. Sizes available: XXS-XL Colors: 4 Linen Puff Sleeve Dress $158.00 Need proof that you can look polished and feel comfortable at the same time? Let us introduce you to this linen A-line midi dress. It's hard to choose a favorite feature. The slightly puffed sleeves or the pockets, perhaps? Maybe it's the super flattering v-neck. No, it has to be the sleek and effortless oversized cut. Whatever your favorite feature, pair this dress with sneakers for days on the town or white loafers for a dressier look. Sizes available: XS-XL (XXS sold out) Colors: 1 The linen jumpsuit $118.00 Alright, alright, so it's not a dress. But! This linen jumpsuit is as practical as a linen dress, with its flattering cropped straight leg, detachable waistband and adjustable bra-friendly straps. Wear this jumpsuit on its own for a streamlined look, or layer a tank or tee underneath for a layered look. When the sun goes down, just add a denim jacket. The summer of bike rides and adventures of all kinds, here we come. Sizes available: 00-16 Colors: 4

